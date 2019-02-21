Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hydro One receives directive on executive compensation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 10:18am EST

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Hydro One's Board of Directors received a directive from the Province of Ontario's Management Board of Cabinet regarding executive compensation. The directive can be viewed here. The Board will continue to focus on its CEO search.

About Hydro One Limited

We are Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, over C$26.4 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of over C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit km of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. Through Hydro One Telecom Inc.'s extensive fibre optic network, we also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydro-one-receives-directive-on-executive-compensation-300799735.html

SOURCE Hydro One Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:38aCATALENT : Appoints Kay Schmidt to Lead Technical Operations
PU
10:38aEARTHPORT : Form 8.3 -
PU
10:38aENTERTAINMENT ONE : STRIKES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH NASHVILLE–BASED, GRAMMY® AWARD–WINNING PRODUCER/SONGWRITER, AARON PEARCE
PU
10:38aPEPSICO : Conference Transcript
PU
10:38aGOVERNMENT RESPONSE : Joint statement following the first meeting of the Swindon Taskforce
AQ
10:37aXIAOMI : showcases the Mi 9 SE
AQ
10:37a2U : and Syracuse University Expand Partnership to Deliver New Online Short Courses - Press
AQ
10:37aLition Launches Testnet for World's First Public-Private Deletable Blockchain
GL
10:36aBWX TECHNOLOGIES : | People Strong, Innovation Driven
AQ
10:34aMTN : music business appoints a new music head
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.