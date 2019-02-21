Hydro One receives directive on executive compensation

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Hydro One's Board of Directors received a directive from the Province of Ontario's Management Board of Cabinet regarding executive compensation. The directive can be viewed here. The Board will continue to focus on its CEO search.

