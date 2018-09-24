Log in
Hydro One : restores service to over 362,000 customers following severe weather that caused extensive damage to the electricity system; 36,000 remain without power

09/24/2018 | 01:19am CEST

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2018/CNW/ - Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in eastern Ontario have caused power outages to approximately 400,000 Hydro One customers across the province since Friday afternoon.

Hydro One crews have been out in full force since the start of the storm and have restored power to 362,000 Hydro One customers. The Ottawaarea where Hydro One's Merivale Transmission Station is located remains a major focus due to the extensive damage incurred.

'We would like to thank our customers for their patience as well as our neighbouring utilities who answered our call for help.' said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. 'Throughout the weekend, our crews have worked tirelessly to get the lights back and we believe the majority of customers will have their power back by tonight.'

Customers living on islands and more challenging remote areas are expected to remain without power into Monday as crews continue working to restore power. We extend our gratitude to the following utilities and contractors assisting Hydro One in restoring power: Kitchener Wilmont Hydro, Guelph Hydro Electric Systems Inc., London Hydro, Oshawa Power and Utilities Corporation, Peterborough Utilities, Utilities Kingson, Ottawa River Power Corporation, Cornwall Electric, Valard Construction, K-Line Group of Companies and PowerTel.

Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235, download the free Hydro One power outage app or visit www.HydroOne.com/stormcenter. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages. Hydro One is the first utility in Canada to offer this service. Customers can register for Outage Alerts online at www.HydroOne.com/MyAccount.

About Hydro One:

We are Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, over C$25 billion in assets and 2017 annual revenues of nearly C$6 billion. Our team of over 7,400 skilled and dedicated regular and non-regular employees proudly and safely serves suburban, rural and remote communities across Ontario through our 30,000 circuit km of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km of primary distribution networks. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. We also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis utilizing our extensive fibre optic network through Hydro One Telecom Inc. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H). For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com.

Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868. Our website is www.HydroOne.com.

Hydro One Inc. published this content on 23 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 23:18:02 UTC
