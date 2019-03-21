Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hydro products unit running at 50 percent after cyber attack

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:58am EDT
A sign warning employees not to connect devices to the network in the wake of a cyber attack is seen at the headquarters of aluminum producer Norsk Hydro in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, said a key unit is operating at only 50 percent of capacity following a cyber attack on the company this week.

"Extruded Solutions is working hard to enable further restarts during the coming days, which would allow for continued deliveries to customers," Hydro said of the business, which transforms aluminium ingots into components for carmakers, builders and others.

The plants were shut following the attack that began on Monday, while the company's giant smelters in Norway continue to run on a partly manual basis to avoid becoming affected, Hydro said.

Hydro's Rolled Products unit, which makes metal sheets for packaging and other industries, was running "mostly as normal, with only a few exceptions", the company said.

"The root cause of the problems has been detected, a cure has been identified, and together with external partners, including national security authorities, Hydro’s experts are working on reverting virus-infected systems back to a pre-infected state," it added.

Hydro lacks a complete overview of the timeline towards normal operations, however, and said it was still unable to estimate the operational and financial impact.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Dale Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:10aNARODNA SKUPSTINA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE : Mexico Strives to Improve Parliamentary Cooperation and Tourism with Serbia
PU
10:10aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 003-003 - REPORT on a European Parliament recommendation to the Council, the Commission and the Vice-President of the Commission / High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy concerning the Institutional Framework Agreement between the European Union and the Swiss Confederation - A8-0147/2019(003-003)
PU
10:06aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Fed Puts Lid On Rate Hikes
DJ
10:05aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : 4 ways #11WCC will expand your network (and your mind)
PU
10:05aCBI CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY : Director-General speaks at Advanced World 2019
PU
10:00aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 225-234 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(225-234)
PU
09:58aHydro products unit running at 50 percent after cyber attack
RE
09:57aBank of England Holds Steady
DJ
09:55aSterling Unmoved by BOE Decision to Keep Rates Unchanged
DJ
09:53aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Investors Weigh Dovish Fed With Growth Concerns
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shi..
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.