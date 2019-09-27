Log in
Hydrocephalus Awareness Month Resolution Introduced in Congress

09/27/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Bethesda, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Representatives Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) joined forces to introduce H. Res. 605, a bipartisan resolution supporting Hydrocephalus Awareness Month. As co-chairs of the Congressional Hydrocephalus Caucus, Doggett and Smith are leading efforts to raise awareness of the condition on Capitol Hill.

H. Res. 605 points to the many challenges this condition poses for patients, their families, and the country as a whole. Among other things, the resolution references the following facts: over one million Americans live with the condition; one in 770 babies develop hydrocephalus; up to two-thirds of service members with traumatic brain injuries develop hydrocephalus; and, the only treatment for hydrocephalus is brain surgery.

In introducing H. Res. 605, Representatives Doggett and Smith have made clear their willingness to ensure policymakers and their staff understand the condition and to support ongoing efforts to research to prevent, detect, and treat hydrocephalus.

“In support of the over one million people living with hydrocephalus in the U.S., we are deeply grateful to Representatives Doggett and Smith for their support of Hydrocephalus Awareness Month. Their leadership both in introducing this resolution and in serving as co-chairs of the Congressional Hydrocephalus Caucus demonstrate their commitment to raising awareness about this condition in Washington, D.C. and beyond," said Diana Gray, President and CEO of the Hydrocephalus Association. "We at the Hydrocephalus Association appreciate their willingness to embrace the needs of patients and families around the country as we seek to find better treatments and possibly a cure. They are essential partners in these efforts.”

Anyone can develop hydrocephalus, an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, at any time. This can include premature babies, active duty service members, veterans, and seniors. Individuals can also be born with it, develop it as part of the aging process, or acquire it as a result of infections, brain tumors or traumatic brain injuries, among other causes. Unfortunately, the overall population affected by hydrocephalus is growing, but the public and many policymakers are still unaware of the condition and the needs of those it affects. The Congressional Hydrocephalus Caucus will work toward increasing understanding of the condition, as well as to develop policy solutions designed to improve quality of life for those impacted by the condition.

For more information on this resolution, the caucus and the condition as a whole, please contact advocacy@hydroassoc.org.  

About the Hydrocephalus Association  

Founded in 1983 by the parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association (HA) is the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. Since 2009, HA has invested over $9.6 million in cutting-edge research, making it the largest non-profit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the United States. The Hydrocephalus Association's mission is to find a cure for hydrocephalus and improve the lives of those affected by the condition.

Natalia Martinez
Hydrocephalus Association
240-483-4875
natalia@hydroassoc.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"

