Hydrofarm Announces Strategic Partnership with Argus Controls for Advanced Horticultural Production

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., a leading independent wholesaler and
manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural
products, today announced a strategic partnership with Argus Control
Systems Ltd. to provide advanced environmental systems and services for
horticultural production in the United States and Canada.
Building on over thirty years of leadership in control technology for
plant growth facilities, Argus continues to develop innovative solutions
for clients in commercial horticulture, biotechnology, and plant science
research around the world. Argus provides advanced environmental control
systems that are customized to each grower’s requirements and are
adaptable to their changing needs, enabling them to operate their
facilities exactly the way they want. Combining a thorough understanding
of greenhouse and indoor growing environments with unique technology for
irrigation control and nutrient management, Argus provides a complete
controls solution for a full range of horticultural facilities.
“Argus and Hydrofarm are aligned in our deep horticultural history and
passion for technological advancement. Our mission is to provide the
best horticultural automation systems with best in class results.
Together with Argus, we are able to provide clients with a customized
controls solution that will enable them to achieve their goals,” said
Hydrofarm CEO Peter Wardenburg.
Michael Heaven, Vice President and General Manager for Argus added,
“Since 1984, we have been designing controls systems for greenhouses and
indoor growing so we understand the complexities of plant growth
facilities and how to control growing environments.”
“We know firsthand that automation and environmental control are complex
issues so we work closely with every client to understand their needs
before designing a solution. The result is a robust, plant-centric
control system that is easy to use while providing the flexibility to
expand and modify as their requirements change,” Heaven added.
High-growth and increased needs for services are anticipated within the
industry this year. Argus and Hydrofarm have strategically aligned to
meet the needs of this challenging growth.
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading
wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial
horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate
control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent
customer service, Hydrofarm has nine distribution centers across North
America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional
information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com
About Argus Control Systems Ltd.
Based in Surrey, BC, Canada, Argus is the North American leader in the
design and supply of advanced automated monitoring and control systems
for the commercial horticulture, biotechnology and plant research
industries. Its clients include universities, agriculture biotech
companies, government agencies and a full range of commercial growers.
Argus is owned by Conviron, the world’s largest designer and supplier of
plant growth chambers and rooms used by clients around the globe working
on plant-based solutions to the challenges of food security,
environmental protection and human health. Learn more at www.arguscontrols.com
