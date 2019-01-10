Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hydrofarm Announces Strategic Partnership with Argus Controls for Advanced Horticultural Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:30pm EST

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, today announced a strategic partnership with Argus Control Systems Ltd. to provide advanced environmental systems and services for horticultural production in the United States and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005671/en/

Building on over thirty years of leadership in control technology for plant growth facilities, Argus continues to develop innovative solutions for clients in commercial horticulture, biotechnology, and plant science research around the world. Argus provides advanced environmental control systems that are customized to each grower’s requirements and are adaptable to their changing needs, enabling them to operate their facilities exactly the way they want. Combining a thorough understanding of greenhouse and indoor growing environments with unique technology for irrigation control and nutrient management, Argus provides a complete controls solution for a full range of horticultural facilities.

“Argus and Hydrofarm are aligned in our deep horticultural history and passion for technological advancement. Our mission is to provide the best horticultural automation systems with best in class results. Together with Argus, we are able to provide clients with a customized controls solution that will enable them to achieve their goals,” said Hydrofarm CEO Peter Wardenburg.

Michael Heaven, Vice President and General Manager for Argus added, “Since 1984, we have been designing controls systems for greenhouses and indoor growing so we understand the complexities of plant growth facilities and how to control growing environments.”

“We know firsthand that automation and environmental control are complex issues so we work closely with every client to understand their needs before designing a solution. The result is a robust, plant-centric control system that is easy to use while providing the flexibility to expand and modify as their requirements change,” Heaven added.

High-growth and increased needs for services are anticipated within the industry this year. Argus and Hydrofarm have strategically aligned to meet the needs of this challenging growth.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has nine distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Based in Surrey, BC, Canada, Argus is the North American leader in the design and supply of advanced automated monitoring and control systems for the commercial horticulture, biotechnology and plant research industries. Its clients include universities, agriculture biotech companies, government agencies and a full range of commercial growers. Argus is owned by Conviron, the world’s largest designer and supplier of plant growth chambers and rooms used by clients around the globe working on plant-based solutions to the challenges of food security, environmental protection and human health. Learn more at www.arguscontrols.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pFreddie Mac Announces Pricing of $560 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
GL
02:45pDEFLAMO AB : Deflamo initiates measures for divestment of business or assets and simultaneously considers the possibility to open up for new business direction
AQ
02:45pAM BEST : Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Energy Risk Indemnity Reinsurance Inc.
BU
02:44pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : hikes vehicle prices by up to Rs 10,000
AQ
02:44pINFRASTRUCTURE LEASING & FINANCIAL SERVICES : Banks staring at more NPA provisions
AQ
02:44pTATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to shed 4,500 jobs worldwide amid slumping sales in China, Brexit concerns
AQ
02:44pINDUSLND BANK : IndusInd net profit up 5 per cent after provisioning for IL&FS loans
AQ
02:44pIL&FS TRANSPORTATION : gets over 30 EOIs for sale of its domestic roads vertical
AQ
02:44pTHE HISTORY OF NOW : The Important American Folk Art Collection of David Teiger at Sotheby's NY | Auction 20 January
PU
02:44pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali, AM Best upgrades rating Long–Term ICR to ‘a+' and affirms the FSR of A (Excellent). Outlooks are stable
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.