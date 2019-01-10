Hydrofarm Announces Strategic Partnership with Argus Controls for Advanced Horticultural Production

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, today announced a strategic partnership with Argus Control Systems Ltd. to provide advanced environmental systems and services for horticultural production in the United States and Canada.

Building on over thirty years of leadership in control technology for plant growth facilities, Argus continues to develop innovative solutions for clients in commercial horticulture, biotechnology, and plant science research around the world. Argus provides advanced environmental control systems that are customized to each grower’s requirements and are adaptable to their changing needs, enabling them to operate their facilities exactly the way they want. Combining a thorough understanding of greenhouse and indoor growing environments with unique technology for irrigation control and nutrient management, Argus provides a complete controls solution for a full range of horticultural facilities.

“Argus and Hydrofarm are aligned in our deep horticultural history and passion for technological advancement. Our mission is to provide the best horticultural automation systems with best in class results. Together with Argus, we are able to provide clients with a customized controls solution that will enable them to achieve their goals,” said Hydrofarm CEO Peter Wardenburg.

Michael Heaven, Vice President and General Manager for Argus added, “Since 1984, we have been designing controls systems for greenhouses and indoor growing so we understand the complexities of plant growth facilities and how to control growing environments.”

“We know firsthand that automation and environmental control are complex issues so we work closely with every client to understand their needs before designing a solution. The result is a robust, plant-centric control system that is easy to use while providing the flexibility to expand and modify as their requirements change,” Heaven added.

High-growth and increased needs for services are anticipated within the industry this year. Argus and Hydrofarm have strategically aligned to meet the needs of this challenging growth.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has nine distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Based in Surrey, BC, Canada, Argus is the North American leader in the design and supply of advanced automated monitoring and control systems for the commercial horticulture, biotechnology and plant research industries. Its clients include universities, agriculture biotech companies, government agencies and a full range of commercial growers. Argus is owned by Conviron, the world’s largest designer and supplier of plant growth chambers and rooms used by clients around the globe working on plant-based solutions to the challenges of food security, environmental protection and human health. Learn more at www.arguscontrols.com

