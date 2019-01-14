Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hydrofarm Holdings Names Bill Toler Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 11:04am EST

Supply Chain and Consumer Packaged Goods Veteran to Lead Hydrofarm into Next Phase of Growth

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”), a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and horticultural products, today announced the appointment of Bill Toler as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Hydrofarm’s long-time CEO and shareholder, Peter Wardenburg, will continue to serve as a board member and in a full time operational role with the Company.

Michael Rapp, board member and Managing Member of Broadband Capital Investments, commented, “Bill is a veteran business leader and the ideal CEO to lead Hydrofarm into its next phase of growth. Hydrofarm is poised to capitalize on the rapid growth of the global hydroponics industry, leveraging the Company’s established industry leadership and Bill’s proven track record of delivering top line growth, profitability and shareholder value.”

Toler brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience in supply chain and consumer packaged goods, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of AdvancePierre Foods and President of Pinnacle Foods. Toler most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hostess Brands from April 2014 to March 2018. Under his leadership, Hostess successfully re-established the iconic Hostess brand as a leader within the sweet baked goods category, returned to profitability and transitioned from a private to public company. He has also held executive roles at Campbell Soup Company, Nabisco and Procter & Gamble.

Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer added, “I am delighted to join Hydrofarm and excited to lead the company as we execute our long term growth plan serving the global hydroponics industry and its rapidly growing end markets. We have a strong financial and operational foundation, which we believe we can build upon and accelerate our growth. I am looking forward to working with Hydrofarm’s talented team to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions that will allow us to serve as both a trusted supplier and strategic partner to our customers.”

Peter Wardenburg commented, “Our mission since Hydrofarm’s founding 40 years ago is to empower growers and provide value to our customers. Hydrofarm is in great hands under Bill’s proven leadership and poised to continue to deliver on our mission as we further evolve as a company and execute our long term growth plans.”

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has nine distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Monthly Summary as at 31 December 2018
PR
11:23aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:23aSouth African Union Widens Strike to Sibanye's Platinum Operations
DJ
11:22aUK MORTGAGES : Monthly Factsheet November
PR
11:21aFORD MOTOR : wants U.S. to resolve various trade issues so it can set plans
RE
11:21aEU set to impose tariffs on Cambodia, Myanmar rice imports
RE
11:21aCharlesbank Capital Partners Hires Maggie Sahlman as Head of Investor Relations
GL
11:19aAMC : WE TV'S “GROWING UP HIP HOP” GOES LIVE
PU
11:19aATACAMA RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aKBRA RELEASES INSURANCE RESEARCH : “Are Two (IFSR) Ratings Better Than One? You Decide”
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2WELLS FARGO : China trade shock hits global stocks, commodities
3GOLD : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont to become largest gold producer with $10 billion Goldcorp buy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.