Hydrofarm Holdings Names Bill Toler Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”), a leading
independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and
horticultural products, today announced the appointment of Bill Toler as
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Hydrofarm’s
long-time CEO and shareholder, Peter Wardenburg, will continue to serve
as a board member and in a full time operational role with the Company.
Michael Rapp, board member and Managing Member of Broadband Capital
Investments, commented, “Bill is a veteran business leader and the ideal
CEO to lead Hydrofarm into its next phase of growth. Hydrofarm is poised
to capitalize on the rapid growth of the global hydroponics industry,
leveraging the Company’s established industry leadership and Bill’s
proven track record of delivering top line growth, profitability and
shareholder value.”
Toler brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience in
supply chain and consumer packaged goods, including serving as Chief
Executive Officer of AdvancePierre Foods and President of Pinnacle
Foods. Toler most recently served as President and Chief Executive
Officer of Hostess Brands from April 2014 to March 2018. Under his
leadership, Hostess successfully re-established the iconic Hostess brand
as a leader within the sweet baked goods category, returned to
profitability and transitioned from a private to public company. He has
also held executive roles at Campbell Soup Company, Nabisco and Procter
& Gamble.
Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer added, “I am delighted
to join Hydrofarm and excited to lead the company as we execute our long
term growth plan serving the global hydroponics industry and its rapidly
growing end markets. We have a strong financial and operational
foundation, which we believe we can build upon and accelerate our
growth. I am looking forward to working with Hydrofarm’s talented team
to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions
that will allow us to serve as both a trusted supplier and strategic
partner to our customers.”
Peter Wardenburg commented, “Our mission since Hydrofarm’s founding 40
years ago is to empower growers and provide value to our customers.
Hydrofarm is in great hands under Bill’s proven leadership and poised to
continue to deliver on our mission as we further evolve as a company and
execute our long term growth plans.”
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading
wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial
horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate
control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent
customer service, Hydrofarm has nine distribution centers across North
America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional
information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com.
