Hydrofarm Holdings Names Bill Toler Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Supply Chain and Consumer Packaged Goods Veteran to Lead Hydrofarm into Next Phase of Growth

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”), a leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and horticultural products, today announced the appointment of Bill Toler as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Hydrofarm’s long-time CEO and shareholder, Peter Wardenburg, will continue to serve as a board member and in a full time operational role with the Company.

Michael Rapp, board member and Managing Member of Broadband Capital Investments, commented, “Bill is a veteran business leader and the ideal CEO to lead Hydrofarm into its next phase of growth. Hydrofarm is poised to capitalize on the rapid growth of the global hydroponics industry, leveraging the Company’s established industry leadership and Bill’s proven track record of delivering top line growth, profitability and shareholder value.”

Toler brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience in supply chain and consumer packaged goods, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of AdvancePierre Foods and President of Pinnacle Foods. Toler most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Hostess Brands from April 2014 to March 2018. Under his leadership, Hostess successfully re-established the iconic Hostess brand as a leader within the sweet baked goods category, returned to profitability and transitioned from a private to public company. He has also held executive roles at Campbell Soup Company, Nabisco and Procter & Gamble.

Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer added, “I am delighted to join Hydrofarm and excited to lead the company as we execute our long term growth plan serving the global hydroponics industry and its rapidly growing end markets. We have a strong financial and operational foundation, which we believe we can build upon and accelerate our growth. I am looking forward to working with Hydrofarm’s talented team to grow the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions that will allow us to serve as both a trusted supplier and strategic partner to our customers.”

Peter Wardenburg commented, “Our mission since Hydrofarm’s founding 40 years ago is to empower growers and provide value to our customers. Hydrofarm is in great hands under Bill’s proven leadership and poised to continue to deliver on our mission as we further evolve as a company and execute our long term growth plans.”

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has nine distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of its customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com.

