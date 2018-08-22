Hydrofarm and Bountea Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

Partnership Positions Hydrofarm and Bountea to Serve the Growing North American Indoor Horticulture and Cannabis Industries

Hydrofarm, LLC, the leading independent wholesaler and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and horticultural products, and Bountea, a leading provider of bio-organic plant growing solutions, today announced a strategic distribution partnership to serve the growing indoor horticulture and legal cannabis industries across North America.

The Bountea Growing System has been tested in the field for more than twenty years with a proven track record of providing growers a complete holistic approach to soil fertility and plant vitality. Using a premium compost tea formulation plus specialty bio-organic nutrients, Bountea revitalizes soil with essential microbes and minerals, resulting in plants that grow faster, stronger and healthier.

“Bountea’s bio-organic approach to plant growth and soil ecology delivers significant value to indoor growers who are increasingly focused on maximizing yield and producing high quality cannabis and other crops in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible,” said Peter Wardenburg, Chief Executive Officer of Hydrofarm. “Through this strategic partnership with Bountea, growers across North American will now have access to the highest quality, most effective products and plant growing solutions available on the market.”

Bountea uses only the highest quality concentrated ingredients, including a special, ethically harvested microbial starter called Alaska Humisoil (rather than vermicompost). The Bountea Bioactivator includes effective proprietary ingredients and every component of the Bountea system has been formulated to work together synergistically.

“Our partnership with Hydrofarm allows Bountea to significantly increase the distribution of our plant health products across their ten strategic North American locations,” said Roland Evans, President of Bountea. “Bountea’s products are biologically active and completely natural with beneficial microorganisms, essential minerals and proprietary ingredients. No matter what soil type, the microbes, minerals and trace elements in Bountea ensure soil becomes increasingly fertile with every application leading to higher quality crops at lower cost to growers.”

John Evans, the inventor and developer of the Bountea Growing System, has grown numerous massive vegetables and thousands of high quality vegetables with extraordinary nutritional value. Over many years of exhibiting at the Alaska State Fair, John won 8 World Records for giant vegetables, 18 Alaska State records, and over 400 first place awards for quality vegetables.

About Hydrofarm LLC

Hydrofarm is independently owned and is one of the nation’s leading wholesalers and manufacturers of hydroponics equipment and commercial horticultural products, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media. With an emphasis on excellent customer service, Hydrofarm has ten distribution centers across North America to best serve the growing needs of their customers. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About Bountea

Bountea is a privately owned company that aims to provide the highest quality, most effective products and plant growing solutions. We promote what we term a bio-organic approach to plant growth and soil ecology. Our products are biologically active and completely natural with beneficial microorganisms, essential minerals and proprietary ingredients. For additional information, please visit: www.bountea.com.

