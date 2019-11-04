Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Bing Energy Inc. | Technavio

The global hydrogen fuel cell stacks market is poised to grow by USD 102.69 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by favorable government regulations and initiatives. In addition, the increasing adoption in material handling applications is anticipated to further boost the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell stacks market.

Favorable government regulations and initiatives will be one of the major drivers in the global hydrogen fuel cell stacks market. To reduce the dependency on fossil fuels, the adoption of fuel cells and other clean power technologies is important. Thus, government across the world are supporting fuel cell adoption through various initiatives and regulations. Governments are also introducing initiatives to reduce the cost of technology and improve the hydrogen-related infrastructure globally. Moreover, governments of different nations are also planning to run several projects for the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology. These factors will drive the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell stacks market because fuel cell stacks are the building blocks of hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure.

Major Five Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Market Companies:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. owns and operates businesses under Fuel Cell Products and Services segment. The company offers a wide range of hydrogen fuel cell stacks. Some of the products offered by the company are FCvelocity-9SSL, FCgen-LCS, FCgen-1020ACS, and FCgen-micro.

Bing Energy Inc.

Bing Energy Inc. offers hydrogen fuel cell stacks. The company offers fuel cell stacks of 4.5 kW, 7.5 kW, 10 kW, and 36 kW rated power.

Freudenberg SE

Freudenberg SE has business operations under various segments, namely Seals and Vibration Control Technology, Nonwovens and Filtration, Household Products, and Specialties and Others. The company offers fuel cell stacks for applications such as for e-mobility solutions in the automotive industry.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd. offers fuel cell stacks for PEMFC systems ranging from 10 watts to 5 kW. The offerings include H-12 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-20 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-30 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-100 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-200 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-300 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-500 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-1000 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-2000 PEM fuel cell stacks, H-3000 PEM fuel cell stacks, and H-5000 PEM fuel cell stacks.

Hydrogenics Corp.

Hydrogenics Corp. business includes segments: OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The company’s key offering in the hydrogen fuel cell stacks market include CELL-STACK. The company offers 3-MW and 1.5-MW PEM electrolyzer stack under its 1500E platform offering. These electrolyzer stacks produce hydrogen, which is used as fuel in the FCVs.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Stationary

Transport

Portable

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stacks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

