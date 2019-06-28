Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hydrogenics Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation is Fair to Shareholders – HYGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) to Cummins Inc. (“Cummins”) is fair to Hydrogenics shareholders. On behalf of Hydrogenics shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Hydrogenics shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Hydrogenics Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Hydrogenics merger investigation concerns whether Hydrogenics and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Hydrogenics shareholders; (2) determine whether Cummins is underpaying for Hydrogenics; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Hydrogenics shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Hydrogenics shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/hydrogenics-corporation-hygs-stock-merger-cummins/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27pPROSPECT CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:26pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:26pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED PARTNERSHIP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:25pMEDNAX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:24pU.S. banks play cat-and-mouse game with Fed on capital returns
RE
05:24pIFRESH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:24pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Eros International Plc
BU
05:23pWEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:23pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
05:22pBIOVIE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : Lego family, Blackstone take Merlin private in $7.5 billion deal
4VALE : VALE : 06/27/2019 Vale on its Director of Coal
5NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About