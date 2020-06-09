Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hydrology Expert Kazungu Maitaria, Ph.D. Joins Fenstermaker's Modeling Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:27am EDT

Lafayette, LA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C. H. Fenstermaker & Associates, L.L.C. is pleased to welcome Scientist Kazungu Maitaria, Ph.D., whose extensive resume of academic and professional achievements spans the globe. Joining the firm as a Subject Matter Expert, Dr. Maitaria brings valuable knowledge and experience to our hydrology and modeling projects. His high level of expertise in the areas of coastal and floodplain modeling enhance Fenstermaker’s capabilities, better positioning the firm to serve the needs of a growing client base.

Engineering Director Jeanne Arceneaux Hornsby, MS, P.E., C.F.M. offered these words regarding Dr. Maitaria’s recent contributions, “We’re excited about the addition of Dr. Kazungu Maitaria to our water resources team. His expertise in hydrology and hydraulics have proven to be instrumental on many of our ongoing projects in South Louisiana. Dr. Maitaria offers a unique skill set in the hydrologic model coupling of inland and coastal systems. His expertise is a vital component of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative modeling project currently underway. We welcome Dr. Maitaria to the Fenstermaker family and look forward to the many great things that he will bring to our team.”

Before joining Fenstermaker, Dr. Maitaria was a Scientist at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) at the NOAA/NWS/OWP National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, AL. While in this position, he collaborated with other scientists on the National Water Model Hydraulic Modeling Capacity Building and Integration Project to develop comprehensive integration strategies for coastal hydrodynamic models in the coastal-estuary zone.

From 2012 to 2015, Dr. Maitaria held the position of Senior Civil Design and Planning Engineer and Associate Partner at S. R. Manga and Associates Engineers and Environmental Specialists in Kenya. During this time, he was also a Senior Lecturer and Research Scientist with the Civil Engineering Department at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Dr. Maitaria holds a Ph.D. of Hydrology with a minor in Civil Engineering from The University of Arizona and a Master Science in Water Resources Engineering from the Institute of Land and Water Resources, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering a postgraduate degree in Computer Science from The University of Nairobi, Kenya.

During his academic career, Dr. Maitaria was a recipient of the International Fulbright Science and Technology Award for Ph.D. studies and postdoctoral assignments. This prestigious international scholarship is part of the Fulbright Foreign Student Program, which supports doctoral study at leading U.S. institutions in science, technology, engineering or related fields for outstanding foreign students.

Attachment 

Kathryn Fenstermaker
Fenstermaker
(337) 704-1528
kathryn@fenstermaker.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on Discussions with Health Canada in Pre-CTA Meeting
AQ
12:06pSwift Navigation Demonstrates First-Ever Nationwide Lane-Level Precise Positioning With Ambitious Continental U.S. Drive Test
GL
12:05pAPERAM : Designated Person Notification
EQ
12:05pIMMUNOVIA PUBL : raised ~ 400m SEK to Further Accelerate the Market Introduction of the First Test for Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer, the IMMray PanCan-d
AQ
12:05pPROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:04pMORGAN STANLEY : Commits $5 Million to NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF)
BU
12:03pSEGRO : to raise £650 million via private share placement
RE
12:03pDeveloping High-Value Customer Engagement Strategies to Drive Foot Traffic for a Fashion Retailer | Infiniti's New Success Story on Target Market Segmentation
BU
12:02pCOMCAST : NBCUniversal's The Farm Accelerator Program to Hold Virtual Demo Day on June 11
BU
12:02pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Immigration services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 49 Billion
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
4NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group