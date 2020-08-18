Log in
Hydrophilix Appoints D. Verne Sharma as Chief Executive Officer and President

08/18/2020 | 08:46am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Hydrophilix, Inc., a surface modification technology company developing novel materials for use in medical, water treatment, energy management and other industrial applications, today announces that D. Verne Sharma has been named as chief executive officer and president. Dr. Jack Kavanaugh, who has been acting chief executive officer, will continue as chairman of the board of directors. Mr. Sharma’s appointment takes effect immediately, and he will also remain an active member of Hydrophilix’s board, on which he has served for the past three years.

“I am thrilled to announce that Verne has agreed to move into the CEO position in a full-time capacity. He is the right leader for Hydrophilix,” Kavanaugh stated. “Verne’s extensive medical industry experience, proven ability to develop and commercialize emerging technologies, and his problem-solving skills will help Hydrophilix bring its breakthrough solutions to market while building a strong company, strengthening partnerships and forging new strategic alliances.”

Mr. Sharma has over 25 years of senior-level management experience with public and private companies in the medical device industry. He served for 10 years as CEO, president and chairman of Rx Sight Inc. (formerly Calhoun Vision, Inc.), a privately held medical device company that developed the world’s first light adjustable intraocular lens for cataract surgery.

Prior to this, Mr. Sharma served as president and COO of Summit Technology, Inc., where he led the development and commercialization of the popular vision-correcting eye surgery known as LASIK.

Mr. Sharma has also served as VP of marketing and strategic planning at US Surgical Corp. and global head of nuclear medicine and positron emission tomography at General Electric Medical Systems. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sharma, who holds an MBA with distinction from the Wharton School, was a management consultant with McKinsey & Co.

“The Hydrophilix team has developed novel platform technology with a wide range of medical and industrial applications,” stated Mr. Sharma. “I am honored to be appointed to lead the company at this early and exciting stage.”

About Hydrophilix, Inc.
Founded in 2017, Hydrophilix, Inc. is Los Angeles-based privately held company that has developed breakthrough technology, a permanent surface modification with broad applicability in the fields of medicine and industry. The company was spun out from the UCLA laboratory of Dr. Richard Kaner, who co-founded the company with Dr. Brian McVerry and Dr. Jack Kavanaugh – a highly successful entrepreneur in the field of medical devices, the biosciences and industrial technologies. Hydrophilix’s first product, a silicone urinary catheter treated with the company’s patented material, is intended to reduce or prevent urinary tract infections and has received FDA marketing clearance. For more information, visit http://www.hydrophilix.com.   

Media Contact:
Bobbie Wasserman
bobbie@wave2alliances.com

Wire Service Contact
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com

Primary Logo


