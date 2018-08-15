Log in
Hydroxyapatite (Nano-sized, Micro-sized, Greater than Micrometers) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 05:57pm CEST

The "Hydroxyapatite Market by Type (Nano-sized, Micro-sized, Greater than Micrometers), Application (Orthopedic, Dental Care, Plastic Surgery), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The HAp market is projected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2018 to USD 2.97 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for medical implants are some of the drivers fueling the growth of the HAp market across the globe. However, some of the major restraints for the growth of the HAp market are unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and unmet performance benchmark by hydroxyapatite such as it has low fracture toughness.

The micro-sized hydroxyapatite is used in various applications. Along with orthopedic and dental care applications, micro-sized hydroxyapatite is also used in maxillofacial surgeries, oculo-orbital surgeries, and dermal fillers and implants. The micro-sized hydroxyapatite is used in the pharmaceutical applications for controlled delivery of genes and proteins to the target tissues.

The nano-engineered micro-sized hydroxyapatite is expected to widen the application window and improve the performance of hydroxyapatite. The improving performance and widening application scope of micro-sized hydroxyapatite are estimated to fuel the growth of the micro-sized segment of the HAp market during the forecast period.

Hydroxyapatite is majorly used in enamel and dental care solutions in the oral care industry. It is one of the main components of teeth that accounts for 97% of enamel and 70% of dentin. In the dental care application, hydroxyapatite is widely preferred over fluoride for remineralization of teeth surfaces. Hydroxyapatite granules are used in various clinical dental practices such as the reconstruction of periodontal bone defects; filling bone defects after cystectomy, after apicoectomy, and after the loss of dental implants; and increasing the thickness of atrophic alveolar ridges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hydroxyapatite Market, By Type

7 Hydroxyapatite Market, By Application

8 HAp Market, By Region

9 Company Profiles

  • Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
  • CAM Bioceramics
  • Fluidinova
  • SigmaGraft
  • SofSera
  • Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wcx4f8/hydroxyapatite?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
