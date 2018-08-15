Hydroxyapatite (Nano-sized, Micro-sized, Greater than Micrometers) Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hydroxyapatite
Market by Type (Nano-sized, Micro-sized, Greater than Micrometers),
Application (Orthopedic, Dental Care, Plastic Surgery), and Region
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The HAp market is projected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2018 to USD
2.97 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018 and 2023.
Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and
increasing demand for medical implants are some of the drivers fueling
the growth of the HAp market across the globe. However, some of the
major restraints for the growth of the HAp market are unfavorable
healthcare reforms in the US and unmet performance benchmark by
hydroxyapatite such as it has low fracture toughness.
The micro-sized hydroxyapatite is used in various applications. Along
with orthopedic and dental care applications, micro-sized hydroxyapatite
is also used in maxillofacial surgeries, oculo-orbital surgeries, and
dermal fillers and implants. The micro-sized hydroxyapatite is used in
the pharmaceutical applications for controlled delivery of genes and
proteins to the target tissues.
The nano-engineered micro-sized hydroxyapatite is expected to widen the
application window and improve the performance of hydroxyapatite. The
improving performance and widening application scope of micro-sized
hydroxyapatite are estimated to fuel the growth of the micro-sized
segment of the HAp market during the forecast period.
Hydroxyapatite is majorly used in enamel and dental care solutions in
the oral care industry. It is one of the main components of teeth that
accounts for 97% of enamel and 70% of dentin. In the dental care
application, hydroxyapatite is widely preferred over fluoride for
remineralization of teeth surfaces. Hydroxyapatite granules are used in
various clinical dental practices such as the reconstruction of
periodontal bone defects; filling bone defects after cystectomy, after
apicoectomy, and after the loss of dental implants; and increasing the
thickness of atrophic alveolar ridges.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Hydroxyapatite Market, By Type
7 Hydroxyapatite Market, By Application
8 HAp Market, By Region
9 Company Profiles
-
Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
-
CAM Bioceramics
-
Fluidinova
-
SigmaGraft
-
SofSera
-
Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
