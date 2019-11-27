Hyflux : AMAFI - 19-112 - MiFID II MiFIR Refit - GER position paper - Investor Protection - AMAFI remarks

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

Areas where

Time scope amendments are German Ministry of Finance proposals AMAFI remarks

needed

Responses from market participants point out AMAFI proposes not to qualify the ISP which lead

several application issues regarding the product the IPO as a "Manufacturer" regarding Product

governance requirements (e.g. extent of product governance requirements.

governance obligations for initial public offerings

(IPOs); lack of clarification at level 1 and level 2 AMAFI also proposes to add more proportionality

regarding market makers and execution-only for the application of product governance

cases). Some market participants even expressed requirements considering the investment service

doubt that these requirements are needed at all. A provided (especially when the ISP only provided

MiFID medium-term Product governance thorough analysis should be conducted to identify execution services) and the nature of financial

the extent to which the product governance instruments (see comment above on simple

provisions are achieving investor protection financial instruments i.e. ordinary bonds and

objectives and whether these provisions can be shares).

simplified or revoked, since adequate protection

could possibly be achieved through other

provisions, in particular the suitability test. In any

case, further clarification regarding the application

of these provisions is needed.

The extent to which MiFID requirements apply if a Even though this point has not particularly been

MiFID investment firm does business outside the raised during our workshop on MiFID 2 refit, we

EU appears to be rather unclear (e.g. do MiFID might consider that such clarification could be

MiFID medium-term Extra-territorial scope product governance provisions or information indeed useful.

of MiFID requirements apply if a MiFID firm deals with non-

EU clients abroad?). Further clarification on the

scope of MiFID in such cases at level 1 should be