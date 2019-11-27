Log in
Hyflux : AMAFI - 19-112 - MiFID II MiFIR Refit - GER position paper - Investor Protection - AMAFI remarks

11/27/2019 | 05:43am EST

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

MiFID II/MiFIR Refit

-

AMAFI preliminary remarks on the position paper of the German Ministry

of Finance

Investor Protection issues

DISCLAIMER

"AMAFI remarks" as provided in the following table aim at sharing AMAFI preliminary reactions to the German Ministry of Finance proposals as presented in their papers "Necessary amendments and revisions to investor protection provisions in MiFID and PRIIPS" dated 12 September 2019. It must be outlined that those proposals are sometimes quite general without sometimes necessary details nor specific solution like propositions of text amendments. Therefore, AMAFI reactions are only based on our understanding of the general point made by the German Ministry of Finance and may be further precise or amended consideringnext developments.

"AMAFI remarks" have been made based on AMAFI "MiFID 2/ MiFID Refit" positions from documents that are - for some of them - still under discussion.Therefore, positions thus presented could still be amended.

AMAFI ■ 13, rue Auber ■ 75009 Paris ■ France

Phone : +33 1 53 83 00 70 ■ http://www.amafi.fr ■ E-mail : info@amafi.fr

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

Areas where

Time scope

amendments are

German Ministry of Finance proposals

AMAFI remarks

needed

Investor protection provisions in MiFID and PRIIPS1

Currently, all information requirements on costs and

AMAFI agrees with the burdensome of some MiFID

charges also apply to professional clients and

II requirements (especially those related to costs

eligible counterparties. Fulfilling these requirements

and charges) for professional and eligible

is burdensome for investment firms, while

counterparties. Nevertheless, AMAFI proposes not

wholesale clients usually have different sources of

to apply such requirements to eligible

information and the expertise to assess costs and

counterparties (unless the EC requests to receive

MiFID near term

Wholesale clients

charges without being dependent on information

the information) rather than propose the possibility

about every transaction. Therefore, in order to avoid

to "opt out".

unnecessary burdens to investment firms as well as

As for professional clients, AMAFI proposes a more

to professional clients and eligible counterparties,

proportionate regime (i.e. focusing on service costs

the client information requirements of MiFID and the

and provided through tariff grids).

respective level 2 provisions should be limited by

giving these clients the possibility to opt out.

1 German Ministry of Finance, «Necessary amendments and revisions to investor protection provisions in MiFID and PRIIPS», August 2019

  • 2 -

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

Areas where

Time scope

amendments are

German Ministry of Finance proposals

AMAFI remarks

needed

Under MiFID, clients must be informed about the

AMAFI agrees with this proposal.

costs and related charges of a financial instrument

in good time before the provision of investment

services in a durable medium. This rule also applies

to clients using a means of distance communication

(e.g. telephone orders), where a timely provision of

ex-ante information in many cases might possibly

MiFID near term

Distance

not be provided due to practical reasons. To ensure

communication

that these clients can use a means of distance

communication effectively, and to ensure the timely

conclusion of transactions, particularly in fast

markets, investment firms should be allowed to

provide ex-ante cost information after the client is

bound by an agreement under the same conditions

set out in Article 25 (6) MiFID regarding the

provision of a suitability statement.

The implementation of the recording requirement

AMAFI does not have concern about this issue.

(Art. 16 (7) MiFID) causes high costs for investment

firms, raises data privacy concerns for customers,

and has the potential to impair the confidentiality of

Recording of

communication between investment firm and client.

The German Ministry

of Finance is

therefore in

MiFID near term

telephone

favour of deleting the

provision. At

a minimum,

conversations

clients should be allowed to waive the telephone

recording requirement, under the condition that

they are provided with information regarding the

risks of not being able to use a telephone recording

as proof in cases of dispute with an advisor.

- 3 -

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

Areas where

Time scope

amendments are

German Ministry of Finance proposals

AMAFI remarks

needed

Simple financial instruments (e.g. plain vanilla

AMAFI agrees with this proposal but also has

bonds, shares) used for corporate financing do not

additional proposals regarding application of

Product governance

change their structure or payment profile during

product governance requirements for simple

MiFID near term

requirements for

their life cycle. In general, a periodic review of such

financial instruments.

simple financial

instruments does not lead to additional benefits for

instruments

clients and should therefore not be required. Among

other things, this would facilitate corporate

financing.

Due do the Commission's current interpretation

AMAFI agrees with this proposal.

regarding the scope of PRIIPS a significant volume

of plain vanilla bonds with make-whole clauses

traded on German trading venues is not available

to non-professional clients. Bonds should not

become packaged products simply by adding a

PRIIPS near term

Scope of application

make-whole clause. Therefore, it should be

specified that PRIIPS does not apply to plain vanilla

corporate bonds, including bonds with a

makewhole clause (e.g. bonds with the amount

repayable directly linked to an interest rate index).

Additionally, in our view, the trading of these

products does not lead to significant investor

protection issues.

- 4 -

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

Areas where

Time scope

amendments are

German Ministry of Finance proposals

AMAFI remarks

needed

MiFID does not differentiate between inexperienced

AMAFI tends to consider that the point is well made.

retail clients, who need all of the information and

It is true that among the category of retail clients

protection provided for in MiFID, and experienced

there might be some significant differences of

retail clients, who are very active in financial

experience and sophistication. It is also true to say

markets and therefore might not have the same

that generally speaking opt/in-out system is not an

need for information. It should be examined how

efficient solution to this issue.

such a semiprofessional client could be defined

properly and how information requirements could

However, the proposal to create a whole new formal

Introduction of semi-

be limited in such a way that they apply only to

category is too disruptive and would require costly

MiFID medium-term

inexperienced retail clients. In any case, it should

implementation changes in current process.

professional clients

be assessed whether the information requirements

that apply to experienced retail 3 clients can be

An alternative solution could be to allow firms to

limited to certain types of information (e.g.

distinguish among their retail clients those who

standardised ex-ante cost information).

have the necessary experience to receive less

information and to trade some financial instruments

that are as today not available to retail (such as

some FIA, private equity,…) and without prejudice

to any intervention measure decided by ESMA or

national NCAs that would still apply.

- 5 -

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

Areas where

Time scope

amendments are

German Ministry of Finance proposals

AMAFI remarks

needed

Responses from market participants point out

AMAFI proposes not to qualify the ISP which lead

several application issues regarding the product

the IPO as a "Manufacturer" regarding Product

governance requirements (e.g. extent of product

governance requirements.

governance obligations for initial public offerings

(IPOs); lack of clarification at level 1 and level 2

AMAFI also proposes to add more proportionality

regarding market makers and execution-only

for the application of product governance

cases). Some market participants even expressed

requirements considering the investment service

doubt that these requirements are needed at all. A

provided (especially when the ISP only provided

MiFID medium-term

Product governance

thorough analysis should be conducted to identify

execution services) and the nature of financial

the extent to which the product governance

instruments (see comment above on simple

provisions are achieving investor protection

financial instruments i.e. ordinary bonds and

objectives and whether these provisions can be

shares).

simplified or revoked, since adequate protection

could possibly be achieved through other

provisions, in particular the suitability test. In any

case, further clarification regarding the application

of these provisions is needed.

The extent to which MiFID requirements apply if a

Even though this point has not particularly been

MiFID investment firm does business outside the

raised during our workshop on MiFID 2 refit, we

EU appears to be rather unclear (e.g. do MiFID

might consider that such clarification could be

MiFID medium-term

Extra-territorial scope

product governance provisions or information

indeed useful.

of MiFID

requirements apply if a MiFID firm deals with non-

EU clients abroad?). Further clarification on the

scope of MiFID in such cases at level 1 should be

considered.

- 6 -

AMAFI / 19-112 26 November 2019

Areas where

Time scope

amendments are

German Ministry of Finance proposals

AMAFI remarks

needed

The additional reporting obligations in Article 62

Regarding reporting of losses from an ISP point of

Regulation (EU) 2017/565 regarding portfolio

view (Article 62.2 rather than 62.1) AMAFI

management may lead to the frequent, abrupt and

proposes to apply this obligation only when the

MiFID medium-term

Portfolio management

unnecessary

restructuring of

portfolios, together

service of safekeeping is provided and when the

(reporting of losses)

with subsequent losses for clients. These potential

financial instrument is not used only for hedging

effects should be thoroughly analysed, and

purpose.

amendments should be made to avoid unintended

consequences.

The MiFID and PRIIPS provisions on the

AMAFI totally agrees with this proposal. We

information that must be provided to clients,

propose to replace the actual "PRIIPs RiY" by a

Harmonisation of

particularly as regards costs should be harmonised

"TER" which can be used for MiFID II disclosure.

PRIIPS medium-term

MiFID and PRIIPS

to avoid a misleading duplication

of information.

information

Under the current provisions, the cost information

requirements

for the same product may differ depending on

whether MiFID or the PRIIPs KID is applied, due to

different calculation methods.

For some products, the current provisions lead to

AMAFI agrees with this proposal and proposes to

Review and

misleading

presentations

of

performance

remove the

historical

drift

in

the current

scenarios. PRIIPs manufacturers are forced to add

methodology

in addition

with

a

premium risk

adaptation of

written comments that the presentation should be

defined by asset class.

PRIIPS medium-term

methodology for

disregarded.

This situation

is contrary to the

performance

Regulation's objective of ensuring that retail clients

scenarios

are properly informed about packaged investment

products and its potential future performance.

  

- 7 -

Disclaimer

AMAFI - Association française des marchés financiers published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:42:03 UTC
