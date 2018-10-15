Log in
Hygiene Drive at Doug Disraeli D.D.S. Dental Office Aims to Provide Much Needed Items for Homeless in Uptown San Diego – Goal is to Donate 1000 Toothbrushes

10/15/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental health is critical for all people, including those who are homeless, and to show support for the organizations assisting those in Uptown San Diego and Hillcrest, Dr. Doug Disraeli will be holding a hygiene drive at his offices throughout the month of November, with items being donated to Townspeople and Alpha Project for the Homeless.

Drop off is available at Doug Disraeli D.D.S. at 3645 Fourth Ave. San Diego during business hours in November. Dr. Disraeli and Dr. Hoffman will each be donating 100 toothbrushes to the drive to kick off the effort. All new and wrapped hygiene items are welcome including toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs, deodorant, soap, moisturizers and styling products.

“There are so many incredible people in our community who may just have hit hard times or need a little boost,” says Disraeli. “If each neighborhood business can each do a little bit when and where they can, we can accomplish a great deal.”

ABOUT DR. DOUG DISRAELI: Dr. Disraeli is a general and cosmetic dentist with a degree from the University of Southern California, one of the top dental schools in the world. In practice for over 35 years, he participates throughout the United States in continuing education dentistry courses and is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Pacific Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. http://www.drdisraeli.com/Dr-Disraeli

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, complete dentures, removable partial dentures, endodontics (root canals), extractions, implants, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is located in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community of San Diego at 3645 Fourth Avenue. http://drdisraeli.com https://www.facebook.com/dougdisraelidds/

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta – (760) 490-5810 – elysse@feltenmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
