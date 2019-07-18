Log in
Hygiene products group Essity's second quarter core profit grows 7%

07/18/2019 | 01:37am EDT
Essity products are seen on display in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday a 7% year-on-year increase in second-quarter adjusted profit helped by strong emerging market sales growth and cost savings.

Operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability was 6.92 billion crowns (594.53 million pounds).

Higher raw material and energy costs had a 2.1 percentage point negative impact on the adjusted EBITA margin which narrowed to 11.0% from 11.2%.

"Our raw material and energy costs were higher during the quarter, although the market prices for such items as pulp are demonstrating a declining trend, albeit from a high level," the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)
