Hyland : Selects Three Finalists for the 2019 Government Innovation Award

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading provider of content services solutions for government organizations and businesses across the globe, has selected three finalists for the fourth annual Government Innovation Award. The award recognizes the most innovative content services solution driving efficiency and helping government officials deliver better constituent services. The three finalists will present their solutions to a live audience at CommunityLIVE, Hyland's annual user conference, and attendees will select the winner in a live voting session.

Hyland's 2019 Government Innovation Award finalists are:

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is responsible for investigating allegations of maltreatment of vulnerable adults who receive services by MDH licensed providers. The Office of Health Facility Complaints (OHFC) was having difficulty meeting investigation deadlines. To improve the process and deliver the best service to victims, families and citizens, MDH and the department of human services used the robust workflow capabilities within its Perceptive Content application to digitize its investigation process. This resulted in reduced time to process complaints and made it easier to meet compliance with federal regulations.

Montana Department of Labor & Industry implemented Perceptive Content and Content Composer by Hyland to fulfil statutory requirements for processing unemployment insurance claims. Hyland's Content Composer, a customer communication management solution, and the Perceptive Content application, streamline the ingestion and distribution of correspondence to customers regarding a claim. After implementation, Montana gained greater control over documents, created more consistent communications and improved customer experiences. Additionally, digitization has reduced nightly processing from four hours to 45 minutes.

South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) implemented two online initiatives utilizing OnBase Unity Forms and Workflow to streamline its electric vehicle charger and electronic lawnmower battery replacement rebate programs. SCAQMD totally reengineered both programs, digitizing processes with OnBase by allowing residents to upload various categories of supporting documents and pictures required to receive their rebates, rather than participating in in-person lawnmower exchange events and processing paper documents manually. The digital rebate programs save significant administrative costs, give constituents greater choices for their battery electronic mowers and provide a more convenient application process.

"This year's Government Innovation Award received the highest number of nominations we've seen in the four years we've been conducting the program. The Minnesota Department of Health, Montana Department of Labor and South Coast Air Quality Management District stood out because they highlighted the breadth, flexibility and scalability within Hyland's content services platform to build impactful solutions that improve constituent services," said Kevin Flanagan director of sales at Hyland. "We wish all three finalists good luck and are looking forward to selecting the winner during our government track at CommunityLIVE."

The winner of the 2019 Government Innovation Award will be announced on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at CommunityLIVE, Hyland's annual user conference hosted in Cleveland.

