Hyland : and Duck Creek extend partnership, release OnBase Accelerator for Duck Creek Policy and Billing

CLEVELAND, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, and Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of insurance core system solutions, have launched new integrations between the two platforms to bolster data management and provide a complete view. The OnBase Accelerator for Duck Creek Policy and Billing has been finalized, and offers cloud-based content services capabilities, including capture, content management and customer communications management from within the Duck Creek Platform. Hyland now offers accelerators for Duck Creek Policy, Billing and Claims, certified through Duck Creek's partner program.

Tested and validated by Duck Creek as an Anywhere Managed Integration (AMI), the OnBase Accelerators for Duck Creek reduce deployment times by more than 50 percent and decrease risks associated with upgrading both platforms. The accelerators represent a package of tested and approved capabilities to:

Address common use cases with policy, claims, and billing procedures – derived from real-world implementations

Optimize content-driven processes that exist outside core systems, such as multi-channel capture, email integration, OCR, managing unstructured content, and generating customer communications

Drive bidirectional integration and data exchange between the two platforms to access information from anywhere

Maximize the value of insurers' Duck Creek investments to extend core capabilities, simplify information access, and control and speed new product and process development

Effectively integrate with each OnBase and Duck Creek release

"Our partnership with Duck Creek continues to grow and evolve and is even stronger today with the launch of these new accelerators to extend powerful data management functionality within OnBase to the Duck Creek Platform," said Charlie Hanna, senior alliance manager at Hyland. "These purpose-built integrations centralize content, automate processes and consolidate disconnected data to provide a complete view of the customer and deliver the best service."

"These Anywhere Managed Integrations are robust connectors that allow carriers to integrate Duck Creek core systems with third-party applications, like OnBase, to stay competitive with the best set of technologies available within the insurtech ecosystem," said Tom Carroll, director of product management for SaaS at Duck Creek. "With these OnBase Accelerators for Duck Creek Policy, Billing, and Claims, carriers have unparalleled flexibility and speed to ensure they are fully equipped to support their businesses with content services capabilities to meet ever-changing market demands."

For more information about the Hyland and Duck Creek partnership and accelerators, visit Hyland.com/Insurance or DuckCreek.com

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

