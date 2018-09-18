Hylant : Pioneers Haven Re Group Captive for Middle-Market Businesses

Hylant, one of the nation’s largest family-owned, privately held
insurance brokerage firms, has launched Haven Re, a primary casualty,
heterogeneous group captive designed to provide well-performing
middle-market businesses an attractive cost-saving option.
Haven Re is ideal for middle-market businesses with a strong commitment
to safety and loss control, conservative balance sheet and consistent
cash flow.
Kip Irle, Senior Vice President of Captives, led the Hylant team’s
effort to design and structure Haven Re. “Focusing on high-performing
middle-market businesses and joining them together to realize premium
savings with well-designed coverage was core to the success of this
captive,” said Irle.
Member firms can select to insure one, two or all three primary casualty
coverages via the Haven Re group captive:
-
Automobile liability and physical damage
-
General liability including products and completed operations, and
-
Workers’ compensation and employer’s liability.
“Businesses of all sizes are seeking creative options to manage their
risk while balancing costs," said Mike Hylant, Chief Executive Officer.
“Haven Re was carefully designed to provide the solid protection each
client seeks, with added support services not available in standard
insurance placements.”
Group captives combine traditional insurance with a layer of
self-insurance. Group captive members can significantly reduce their
insurance costs over time, better manage premium volatility, capture
investment income and underwriting profits, and leverage cash flow
advantages. Previously these benefits had been available only to Fortune
1000 businesses, but Haven Re is now making this a reality for smaller
organizations.
Hylant partnered with The Hartford, a premier “A” rated insurance
company to support Haven Re. Hylant and The Hartford both have long
histories rooted in providing sound counsel and effective risk
management to middle-market businesses. An elite team within The
Hartford will handle claim management and loss control for Haven Re
members.
Haven Re is domiciled onshore in Tennessee and available to all Hylant
clients. For more information, visit hylant.com.
About Hylant
Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the
United States. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, we
offer complete risk management services, employee benefits brokerage and
consultation, loss control, healthcare management and insurance
solutions for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and
internationally.
