Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hylant : Pioneers Haven Re Group Captive for Middle-Market Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

Captive is designed to provide flexibility and control of business insurance

Hylant, one of the nation’s largest family-owned, privately held insurance brokerage firms, has launched Haven Re, a primary casualty, heterogeneous group captive designed to provide well-performing middle-market businesses an attractive cost-saving option.

Haven Re is ideal for middle-market businesses with a strong commitment to safety and loss control, conservative balance sheet and consistent cash flow.

Kip Irle, Senior Vice President of Captives, led the Hylant team’s effort to design and structure Haven Re. “Focusing on high-performing middle-market businesses and joining them together to realize premium savings with well-designed coverage was core to the success of this captive,” said Irle.

Member firms can select to insure one, two or all three primary casualty coverages via the Haven Re group captive:

  • Automobile liability and physical damage
  • General liability including products and completed operations, and
  • Workers’ compensation and employer’s liability.

“Businesses of all sizes are seeking creative options to manage their risk while balancing costs," said Mike Hylant, Chief Executive Officer. “Haven Re was carefully designed to provide the solid protection each client seeks, with added support services not available in standard insurance placements.”

Group captives combine traditional insurance with a layer of self-insurance. Group captive members can significantly reduce their insurance costs over time, better manage premium volatility, capture investment income and underwriting profits, and leverage cash flow advantages. Previously these benefits had been available only to Fortune 1000 businesses, but Haven Re is now making this a reality for smaller organizations.

Hylant partnered with The Hartford, a premier “A” rated insurance company to support Haven Re. Hylant and The Hartford both have long histories rooted in providing sound counsel and effective risk management to middle-market businesses. An elite team within The Hartford will handle claim management and loss control for Haven Re members.

Haven Re is domiciled onshore in Tennessee and available to all Hylant clients. For more information, visit hylant.com.

About Hylant

Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, we offer complete risk management services, employee benefits brokerage and consultation, loss control, healthcare management and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and internationally.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:50pWATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:50pMIAT COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY : Gears Up to Host More Than 250 High School Students and Chaperones at Detroit Metro Campus as a Manufacturing Day Hub Site with Support from Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates and Southeast Michigan Community Alliance
BU
06:49pROCHE : Funerals
AQ
06:49pNATIONAL GRID : Power out for 367 National Grid customers
AQ
06:49pAARP FOUNDATION : Establishes Relief Fund to Support Victims of Hurricane Florence
PR
06:49pIT GLUE : Unveils Several New Features at GlueCon 2018, including Office 365 and RMM Integrations
BU
06:48pFINECOBANK : PR - New organisational structure
PU
06:48pBANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NA : Names Helen Johnson Senior Vice President, Loan Administration Manager
PU
06:48pLUMEDX Rolls Out Comprehensive Cardiovascular Information System at Major Academic Medical Center
BU
06:48pAssocia Colorado Association Services to Manage Larimer Place in Downtown Denver
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.