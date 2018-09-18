Hylant : Pioneers Haven Re Group Captive for Middle-Market Businesses

Captive is designed to provide flexibility and control of business insurance

Hylant, one of the nation’s largest family-owned, privately held insurance brokerage firms, has launched Haven Re, a primary casualty, heterogeneous group captive designed to provide well-performing middle-market businesses an attractive cost-saving option.

Haven Re is ideal for middle-market businesses with a strong commitment to safety and loss control, conservative balance sheet and consistent cash flow.

Kip Irle, Senior Vice President of Captives, led the Hylant team’s effort to design and structure Haven Re. “Focusing on high-performing middle-market businesses and joining them together to realize premium savings with well-designed coverage was core to the success of this captive,” said Irle.

Member firms can select to insure one, two or all three primary casualty coverages via the Haven Re group captive:

Automobile liability and physical damage

General liability including products and completed operations, and

Workers’ compensation and employer’s liability.

“Businesses of all sizes are seeking creative options to manage their risk while balancing costs," said Mike Hylant, Chief Executive Officer. “Haven Re was carefully designed to provide the solid protection each client seeks, with added support services not available in standard insurance placements.”

Group captives combine traditional insurance with a layer of self-insurance. Group captive members can significantly reduce their insurance costs over time, better manage premium volatility, capture investment income and underwriting profits, and leverage cash flow advantages. Previously these benefits had been available only to Fortune 1000 businesses, but Haven Re is now making this a reality for smaller organizations.

Hylant partnered with The Hartford, a premier “A” rated insurance company to support Haven Re. Hylant and The Hartford both have long histories rooted in providing sound counsel and effective risk management to middle-market businesses. An elite team within The Hartford will handle claim management and loss control for Haven Re members.

Haven Re is domiciled onshore in Tennessee and available to all Hylant clients. For more information, visit hylant.com.

