Hylea Metals : CHANGE OF NAME UPDATE

30 August 2019 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME UPDATE

Hylea Metals Limited (HCO, Hylea or the Company) wishes to provide the following update:

The Company confirms that its name has been changed to Lotus Resources Limited effective 29 August 2019, as approved at its General Meeting of Shareholders on the same date. However, the Company's name and ticker code cannot be changed on ASX until 27 September 2019 after the Company's non-renounceable entitlement issue has settled.

Amanda Burgess Company Secretary +61 (08) 9278 2441