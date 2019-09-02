Log in
Hylea Metals : CHANGE OF NAME UPDATE

09/02/2019 | 04:02am EDT

30 August 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME UPDATE

Hylea Metals Limited (HCO, Hylea or the Company) wishes to provide the following update:

The Company confirms that its name has been changed to Lotus Resources Limited effective 29 August 2019, as approved at its General Meeting of Shareholders on the same date. However, the Company's name and ticker code cannot be changed on ASX until 27 September 2019 after the Company's non-renounceable entitlement issue has settled.

Amanda Burgess

Company Secretary

+61 (08) 9278 2441

Hylea Metals Limited

Ph: +61 8 9278 2441

ABN 38 119 992 175

www.hyleametals.com.au

Disclaimer

Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 08:01:11 UTC
