Hylea Metals : Change in substantial holding – Neon Capital Limited

604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Hylea Metals Limited (HCO) ACN/ARSN 119 992 175 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Neon Capital Limited ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 002 796 974

There was a change in the interests of the 25/09/2019 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 05/02/2018 The previous notice was dated 05/02/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Full Paid 420,000,000 14,98% 22,500,000 8.59%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration Class and number of Person's votes change relevant interest given in relation to securities affected affected changed change (7) Neon 28:1 2/5/2019 Capital N/A (405,000,000)FPOS (405,000,000) Consolidation Limited Neon Non 25/9/2019 Capital renouncmable $150,000 7,500,000 FPOS 7,500,000 Limited Rights Issue

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: