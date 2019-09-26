Log in
Hylea Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Tim Kestell

09/26/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Lotus Resources Limited

ABN

38 119 992 175

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Timothy Arthur Kestell

Date of last notice

05/02/2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

7,454,165

Nature of indirect interest

Shareholder in Blue Capital Limited

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

25/9/2019

No. of securities held prior to change

4,969,443

Class

Ord

Number acquired

2,484,722

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

$49,694.44

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

7,454,165

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Non Renounceable Entitlement Rights Issue

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

n/a

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

n/a

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

n/a

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 03:07:01 UTC
