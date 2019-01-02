Hylea Metals : Details of Company Address

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2nd January 2019

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

The Board of Hylea Metals Limited (HCO or Company) wishes to advise of that, effective from today, it has changed its registered and principal office and contact details will be;

Registered Office: 33 Yilgarn Street Shenton Park WA 6008 Principal Office: Suite 22 589 Stirling Highway Cottesloe WA 6011 Postal Address: PO Box 1968 West Perth WA 6872 Telephone: +61 8 9278 2441 Email: info@hyleametals.com.au

For further information, please contact the company.

Simon Andrew Managing Director

