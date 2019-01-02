Log in
Hylea Metals : Details of Company Address

01/02/2019 | 04:09am CET

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2nd January 2019

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

The Board of Hylea Metals Limited (HCO or Company) wishes to advise of that, effective from today, it has changed its registered and principal office and contact details will be;

Registered Office:

33 Yilgarn Street

Shenton Park WA 6008

Principal Office:

Suite 22 589 Stirling Highway

Cottesloe WA 6011

Postal Address:

PO Box 1968

West Perth WA 6872

Telephone:

+61 8 9278 2441

Email:

info@hyleametals.com.au

For further information, please contact the company.

Simon Andrew Managing Director

Disclaimer

Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 03:08:02 UTC
