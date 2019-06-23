Hylea Metals : HCO TO ACQUIRE HIGH GRADE KAYELEKERA URANIUM PROJECT

24 June 2019 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT HYLEA TO ACQUIRE HIGH-GRADE KAYELEKERA URANIUM PROJECT Hylea Metals Limited (HCO, Hylea or the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 65% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project ("Kayelekera" or the "Project") from Paladin Energy Limited (ASX: PDN). HIGHLIGHTS HCO has entered into an agreement with Paladin to acquire a 65% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi

The remaining 35% is held by HCO's joint venture partner Chichewa (20%) and the Government of Malawi (15%). HCO will have an option to acquire a further 20% interest in Kayelekera from Chichewa

Kayelekera hosts a high grade resource with an existing open pit mine and demonstrated excellent metallurgical recoveries (87.5%) having historically produced over 10.9MIb of uranium between 2009 and 2014 1

Significant infrastructure is already in place including a 3Mlb per annum resin in pulp extraction plant

The operation is currently on care and maintenance with all assets maintained in good standing. Assets include:

Over US$200M of CAPEX spent on plant and infrastructure 2 Process facility throughput - 1.5mtpa (3.3Mlb pa) 1 Significant high grade U 3 O 8 JORC 2004 Mineral Resource estimate(refer to Table 2below) 3

The consideration payable for the acquisition Is as follows (refer Appendix 1 for full details):

Initial Consideration - $1.8M worth of Hylea ordinary shares Deferred Consideration - $3M worth of Hylea ordinary shares to be issued on the 3 rd anniversary of completion Royalty - 3.5% of gross returns at the Kayelekera mine up to a maximum of $5M; and Environmental Bond - Replacement of the environmental of US$10M to be paid over three years.

In FY13, the open pit mine produced 1,072,000t of ore at an average grade of 1,350 ppm U 3 O 8 with an annualised stripping ratio of 3:1 4

O with an annualised stripping ratio of 3:1 Large 157km 2 tenement package with excellent exploration potential

tenement package with excellent exploration potential Company-transforming acquisition places Hylea at the forefront of aspiring Australian uranium producers "The acquisition of 65% of Kayelekera is an excellent opportunity for HCO. Kayelekera is a world class uranium asset that has produced over 10.9MIb of uranium and represents an opportunity to use the past production information to re-engineer certain mining and processing processes in order to reduce the overall Capex and Opex of the operations. We are optimistic about the global uranium market and the outlook for firmer pricing" said HCO Managing Director Simon Andrew. Figure 1: Kayelekera Process Plant https://www.paladinenergy.com.au/kayelekera-malawi-project-development

Paladin Energy Annual Report 2013

ABOUT KAYELEKERA The Kayelekera Uranium Project is located in northern Malawi, southern Africa, 52km west (by road) of the town of Karonga (Figure 2). The Project is owned through a holding vehicle, Paladin Africa. In addition to the Kayelekera Mining Lease, Paladin Africa also holds five Exclusive Prospecting Licences ('EPL') that are coincident with Karoo sediment basins and are similar to those that host the Kayelekera deposit. The mine produced over 10.9MIb of uranium between 2009 and 20141 with a significant high grade Resource estimate (refer to Table 2 below for further details). Figure 2: Project Location and Licenses The Mining Licence, ML152, covering 55.5km2 was granted in April 2007 for a period of 15 years following the completion of the Development Agreement with the Government of Malawi. The surrounding EPL's cover an additional 674.8km2 (Table 1).

Table 1: Kayelekera License Summary Tenement Name License Area (km2) Current Holder Kayelekera ML 152 55.5 PAL Nthalire EPL 489 137.04 PAL Uliwa EPL 418 348.8 PAL Rukuru EPL 417 146.3 PAL Mapambo EPL 225 14 PAL Juma-Miwanga EPL 502 28.65 PAL Total 6 730.3 The Government of Malawi (GoM) owns 15% of Kayelekera, through a 15% holding in Paladin Africa, and supported the project through a Development Agreement that provides a stable fiscal environment for the first 10 years of the project. The GoM is committed to supporting and encouraging the private sector to assume a leading role in the economic development of projects in the mining sector. Paladin permitted, constructed, commissioned and operated Kayelekera between 2007 and 2014 and produced 10.9Mlb of U3O8 from an open-pit mine ore processed through an acid leach and resin-in-pulp processing plant (Figure 1 above). In February 2014, Paladin placed Kayelekera on care and maintenance due to the low uranium pricing. Internal studies determined that an improved uranium market would provide an opportunity for Kayelekera to restart and again produce uranium from its remaining Resource (refer to Table 2 below for further details).

RESOURCES The project hosts a Resource (JORC Code 2004 and NI 43-101) of 19Mt at 700ppm U3O8 for 28.7Mlb of contained U3O8 (Table 2). Table 2 summarises the latest Mineral Resource. Based on a 2014 pit optimisation study, Paladin stated an Ore Reserve (JORC Code 2004 and NI 43-101) adjusted for mining to June 2014. However, due to current uranium prices, permitting requirement, and lack of a JORC 2012 PFS level study it is likely that the currently stated Ore Reserves do not meet the requirement of Ore Reserves under the JORC Code 2012 and would be downgraded to Mineral Resources. Accordingly, the Company has not repeated the Ore Reserve statements in this announcement, as it does not consider that there is a reasonable basis for the Company to do so in light of the factors referred to in this paragraph. Mineralisation remains open to the west and north-west of the existing ore body. Upon completion of the acquisition the Company would plan additional exploration to expand the size of the existing Mineral Resource and also to test known regional exploration targets for mineralisation. Table 2: Kayelekera Mineral Resource (note: JORC 2004)2 Reported above a 300ppm U3O8 cut-off (note: figures have been rounded) Mt Grade (ppm U3O8) Mlb U3O8 Measured 0.7 1,010 1.7 Indicated 12.7 700 19.6 Inferred 5.4 620 7.4 Total 18.9 700 28.7 Note: The Company has not repeated the Resource estimate previously reported by Paladin for stockpiles at the Kayelekera mine as they were not reported under recognised JORC categories The estimates of Mineral Resources are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012; a Competent Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates of Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code 2012; it is possible that following evaluation and/or further exploration work the currently reported estimates may materially change and hence will need to be reported afresh under and in accordance with the JORC Code 2012; the company has conducted a site visit, and has technically reviewed the methodology and reporting documents used to estimate the Mineral Resources, and notes that Paladin technical staff had a high level of experience in the estimation of uranium resources; additionally nothing has come to the attention of the acquirer that causes it to question the reliability of the former owner's estimates; the acquirer has not independently validated the former owner's estimates and as required under the relevant ASX guidance notes, the Company should not be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those estimates. As noted above, It is likely that the Ore Reserves previously stated by Paladin would not meet the requirement of Ore Reserves under the JORC Code 2012 for the reasons outlined above and would be downgraded to Mineral Resources and, accordingly, the Company has not repeated those Ore Reserve statements in this announcement. Figure 3: Uranium produced from site

Hylea Metals Limited Ph: +61 8 9278 2441 ABN 38 119 992 175 www.hyleametals.com.au

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION Kayelekera is situated close to a major tectonic boundary between the Ubendian and the Irumide domains. The Ubendian domain consists of medium to high-grade metamorphic rocks and intrusions cut by major NW-SE dextral shear zones and post-tectonic granitoid intrusions dated at 1.86 Ga. These shear zones may well have been reactivated during and after deposition of the Karoo sequence, since many major brittle faults that offset the Karoo-aged rocks have the same orientation. Uranium mineralisation at Kayelekera is hosted in several arkose units which are adjacent to the Eastern Boundary Fault zone (Figure 4). The mineralisation forms more or less tabular bodies restricted to the arkoses, except where it is adjacent to the NS strand of the Eastern Boundary fault at the eastern extremity of the pit. Here, mineralisation also occurs in mudstones in the immediate vicinity of the fault. It can be seen that the highest grades correspond to the intersection of the eastern and Champanji faults. Mineralisation grade and tonnage declines with lateral distance from these faults. Figure 4: Kayelekera Local Geology Primary reduced (i.e. carbon and pyrite-bearing) arkose mineralisation accounts for 40% of the total mineralisation. About 30% of the mineralisation is hosted in secondary oxidised arkose (i.e. lacking carbon and pyrite), 10% of mineralisation is termed "Mixed Arkose" and exhibits characteristics of both primary and secondary arkose mineralisation types. Uranium in primary mineralisation is present as coffinite, minor uraninite and a U-Ti mineral, tentatively referred to as brannerite. Modes of occurrence include disseminated in matrix clay, included in detrital mica grains and intimately intergrown with carbonaceous matter. Individual grains are extremely fine, typically <10 μm. Coffinite and uraninite also show an association with a TiO2 phase, possibly rutile after detrital ilmenite. It is possible that uranium deposition was accompanied by leaching of Fe from detrital ilmenite and precipitation of a TiO2 polymorph. Hylea Metals Limited Ph: +61 8 9278 2441 ABN 38 119 992 175 www.hyleametals.com.au

