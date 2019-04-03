Hylea Metals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form -Capital Reconstruction

BUSINESS OF THE MEETING

AGENDA

1.RESOLUTION 1 - CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, subject to all other Resolutions in this Notice being passed, pursuant to section 254H of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the issued capital of the Company be consolidated on the basis that:

(a)every 28 Shares be consolidated into 1 Share;

(b)the existing 215,000,000 Options are consolidated on a corresponding ratio; and

(c)the existing 62,500,000 Performance Shares are consolidated on a corresponding ratio; and

and, where this Consolidation results in a fraction of a Share, an Option, or a Performance Share being held, the Company be authorised to round that fraction up to the nearest whole Share (as the case may be)."

Dated: 4 April 2019

By order of the Board

Amanda Burgess

Company Secretary

Voting in person

To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.

Voting by proxy

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.

In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:

•each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

•the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and

•a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.

Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that:

•if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

•any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.