Hylea Metals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form -Capital Reconstruction
04/03/2019 | 10:47pm EDT
HYLEA METALS LIMITED
ACN 119 992 175
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at:
TIME:
11.00 am (WST)
DATE:
2 May 2019
PLACE:
Unit 22/589 Stirling Hwy
Cottesloe WA 6011
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm on 30 April 2019.
BUSINESS OF THE MEETING
AGENDA
1.RESOLUTION 1 - CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to all other Resolutions in this Notice being passed, pursuant to section 254H of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the issued capital of the Company be consolidated on the basis that:
(a)every 28 Shares be consolidated into 1 Share;
(b)the existing 215,000,000 Options are consolidated on a corresponding ratio; and
(c)the existing 62,500,000 Performance Shares are consolidated on a corresponding ratio; and
and, where this Consolidation results in a fraction of a Share, an Option, or a Performance Share being held, the Company be authorised to round that fraction up to the nearest whole Share (as the case may be)."
Dated: 4 April 2019
By order of the Board
Amanda Burgess
Company Secretary
Voting in person
To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above.
Voting by proxy
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that:
•each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;
•the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and
•a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.
Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that:
•if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and
•any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed.
Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9278 2441.
EXPLANATORY STATEMENT
This Explanatory Statement has been prepared to provide information which the Directors believe to be material to Shareholders in deciding whether or not to pass the Resolutions.
2.RESOLUTION 1 - CONSOLIDATION OF CAPITAL
2.1Background
If Resolution 1 is passed and excluding any Securities issued pursuant to the other Resolutions, the number of:
(a)Shares on issue will be reduced from 2,803,873,559 to 100,138,341 subject to rounding; and
(b)Options on issue will be reduced from 215,000,000 to 7,678,571 subject to rounding;
(c)Performance Shares on issue will be reduced from 62,500,000 to 2,232,142 subject to rounding.
As at the date of this Notice, the Company has 31,250,000 Class A Performance Shares1 and 31,250,000 Class B Performance Shares2 on issue (Performance Shares). The Performance Shares are due to expire on 8 December 2021 and the Company does not, having regard to the terms of the Performance Shares as disclosed to the market on 28 October2016, expect that any of the Performance Shares will convert into Shares in the Company.
2.2Legal requirements
Section 254H of the Corporations Act provides that a company may, by resolution passed in a general meeting, convert all or any of its shares into a larger or smaller number.
2.3Fractional entitlements
Not all Security Holders will hold that number of Shares or Options (as the case may be) which can be evenly divided by 28. Where a fractional entitlement occurs, the Company will round that fraction up to the nearest whole Security.
2.4Taxation
It is not considered that any taxation implications will exist for Security holders arising from the Consolidation. However, Security holders are advised to seek their own tax advice on the effect of the Consolidation and neither the Company, nor its advisers, accept any responsibility for the individual taxation implications arising from the Consolidation.
131,250,000 Class A Performance Shares which convert into shares on the achievement of an Inferred Mineral Resource in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (2012 Edition) (JORC Code) (including cumulative production of not less than 50,000 tonnes contained Cobalt at a minimum grade of 0.3% Cobalt within the Tenements.
231,250,000 Class B Performance Shares which convert on the achievement of an Inferred Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code (including cumulative production) of not less than 100,000 tonnes contained Cobalt at a minimum grade of 0.3% Cobalt within the Tenements.
2.5Holding statements
From the date two Business Days after the Consolidation is approved by Shareholders, all holding statements for Securities will cease to have any effect, except as evidence of entitlement to a certain number of Securities on a post- Consolidation basis.
After the Consolidation becomes effective, the Company will arrange for new holding statements for Securities to be issued to holders of those Securities.
It is the responsibility of each Security Holder to check the number of Securities held prior to disposal or exercise (as the case may be).
2.6Effect on capital structure
The effect which the Consolidation will have on the Company's capital structure is set out in the table below.
Capital Structure
Shares
Performance
|
|
Unlisted
Shares1
Options
Options2
|
Pre-Consolidation
2,803,873,559
-
215,000,000
Securities3
Options exercised
|
|
|
Sub-total
|
|
|
Post Consolidation of
100,138,342
-
basis (Resolution 1)
Completion of all
|
Resolutions
1.The terms of these Performance Shares are set out in the notice of meeting dated 30 November 2016 as announced on 28 October 2016 and issued on 8 December 2016.
2.The terms of 15,000,000 Options are set out in Notice of annual general meeting dated 30 November 2016 and as announced on 28 October 2016 and 200,000,000 Options are set out in the Acquisition of NSW Cobalt Nickel Project as announced 6 December 2017.
3.Assuming no Options or other securities which are currently on issue are exercised into Shares prior to the Consolidation.
The effect the Consolidation will have on the terms of the Options is as set out in the tables below:
Options - Pre Consolidation
Terms
Number
Options exercisable at $0.03 on or before 31 December 2019
15,000,000
Options exercisable at $0.01 on or before 2 February 2020
200,000,000
Total
215,000,000
