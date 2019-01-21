Hylea Metals : Release of Shares from Escrow

ASX Announcement

21 January 2019

HCO Announces upcoming release of Shares from Escrow

Hylea Metals Limited (HCO) today announces the upcoming release of ordinary shares from escrow.

As part of the settlement of the acquisition of the company Providence Metals Pty Ltd undertaken on 6th December 2017, 1,000,000,000 of the shares issued to the vendors were subject to an escrow period of one year from settlement on 2 February 2018.

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, HCO announces that the 1,000,000,000 Escrowed Shares will be released from escrow on 2 February 2019.

For more information, please contact the company on 08 9278 2441 oninfo@hyleametals.com.au.

Amanda Burgess Company Secretary

Hylea Metals Limited

ACN 119 992 175

Info@hyleametals.com.au