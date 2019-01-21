Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hylea Metals : Release of Shares from Escrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 06:09pm EST

ASX Announcement

21 January 2019

HCO Announces upcoming release of Shares from Escrow

Hylea Metals Limited (HCO) today announces the upcoming release of ordinary shares from escrow.

As part of the settlement of the acquisition of the company Providence Metals Pty Ltd undertaken on 6th December 2017, 1,000,000,000 of the shares issued to the vendors were subject to an escrow period of one year from settlement on 2 February 2018.

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, HCO announces that the 1,000,000,000 Escrowed Shares will be released from escrow on 2 February 2019.

For more information, please contact the company on 08 9278 2441 oninfo@hyleametals.com.au.

Amanda Burgess Company Secretary

Hylea Metals Limited

ACN 119 992 175

Info@hyleametals.com.au

Disclaimer

Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:49pNORTHWESTERN : Shawn Huravitch named NorthWestern Energy's Havre District Manager
PU
07:45pCuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Issuance of Shares as Payment of Convertible Debenture Interest
NE
07:44pHORIZON DISCOVERY : extends CRISPR Screening Service to primary human T cells
PU
07:43pNETFLIX : 5 burning questions ahead of Tuesday's Oscar nominations
AQ
07:36pHYATT HOTELS : House Brand Debuts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the Opening of House Jeddah Sari Street
BU
07:36pThe World Braces for Slower Growth -- Journal Report
DJ
07:35pThe Catch-22 of Globalization -- Journal Report -2-
DJ
07:35pISHARES S&P TSX CAPPED MTRLS INDX FND : Vanguard's Bogle, defining value in more than one way, saves investors untold billions
AQ
07:35pThe Catch-22 of Globalization -- Journal Report
DJ
07:34pCERVANTES : Appendix 3B - 22/01/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
3L'ORÉAL : L'OREAL : 2019 shareholder meetings dates now available!
4OIL SEARCH LIMITED : OIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for the period ended 31 December 2018
5TARGA RESOURCES CORP : Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Acces..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.