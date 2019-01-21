Hylea Metals : Release of Shares from Escrow

ASX Announcement
21 January 2019
HCO Announces upcoming release of Shares from Escrow
Hylea Metals Limited (HCO) today announces the upcoming release of ordinary shares from escrow.
As part of the settlement of the acquisition of the company Providence Metals Pty Ltd undertaken on 6th December 2017, 1,000,000,000 of the shares issued to the vendors were subject to an escrow period of one year from settlement on 2 February 2018.
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, HCO announces that the 1,000,000,000 Escrowed Shares will be released from escrow on 2 February 2019.
For more information, please contact the company on 08 9278 2441 oninfo@hyleametals.com.au.
Amanda Burgess Company Secretary
Hylea Metals Limited
ACN 119 992 175
Info@hyleametals.com.au
Disclaimer
Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:08:10 UTC