Hylea Metals : Tenement Update

04/04/2019 | 01:02am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 April 2019

SURRENDER OF TENEMENTS

The Board of Hylea Metals Limited (HCO or Company) wishes to advise of that, effective from 2 April 2019, the Ashburton Project Joint Venture , of which HCO was the operator, has surrendered outright tenements E 08/2209-I and E 08/2210-I located in Western Australia.

For further information, please contact the company on Email: info@hyleametals.com.auor 08 9278 2441.

Simon Andrew

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Hylea Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 05:01:06 UTC
