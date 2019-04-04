Hylea Metals : Tenement Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 4 April 2019

SURRENDER OF TENEMENTS

The Board of Hylea Metals Limited (HCO or Company) wishes to advise of that, effective from 2 April 2019, the Ashburton Project Joint Venture , of which HCO was the operator, has surrendered outright tenements E 08/2209-I and E 08/2210-I located in Western Australia.

For further information, please contact the company on Email: info@hyleametals.com.au

Simon Andrew

Managing Director

