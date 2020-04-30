Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals successfully raises 15 million in funding round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
(“Hyloris” or the “Company”)

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals successfully raises €15 million in funding round

Liège, Belgium, – 30 April 2020: Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals, today announces that it has raised €15 million in a funding round, supported by a mix of new and existing investors including Scorpiaux, Noshaq, Saffelberg Investments and Nomainvest.

Led by a highly experienced management team, Hyloris has a distinct ability to identify underserved medical needs and develop new formulations of existing drugs. The Company is developing proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim of adding value to the healthcare system. The Company’s development strategy is focused on the US Food and Drug Administration’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for pharmaceuticals where safety and efficacy of selected molecules have already been established.

Hyloris’ products and product candidates span three key areas: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). The Company currently has two commercial-stage products: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, partnered with AltaThera and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid analgesic for the treatment of pain which is co-owned with AFT Pharmaceuticals. Hyloris also has 12 product candidates in various stages of development in its portfolio.

The proceeds of this funding round will, among other things, enable Hyloris to further support and execute its development and commercialisation strategy, with the aim to ultimately bring significantly improved products to the market.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Hyloris, commented: “We are delighted by the level of enthusiasm received in this financing round during these unprecedented times. I’m pleased that we reached the targeted amount of our raise and I would like to thank all of our new and existing investors for their continued support as we advance our development strategy to bring pharmaceutical products with added value to the market.”

Stefan Yee, Chairman of Hyloris, added: “Right from the start, Hyloris’ aim has been to bring reformulated drugs with high added value to the market as quickly as possible. This fundraise is an important milestone in this journey, as we seek to expand commercialisation of our antiarrhythmic agent Sotalol IV and work towards the market entry for our non-opioid pain medication Maxigesic® IV, as well as drive the development of our strong pipeline.”

ENDS

For more information, please contact:

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Stijn Van Rompay, CEO
Patrick Jeanmart, CFO
+32 (0)4 346 02 07
contact@hyloris.com  


Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Taiana De Ruyck Soares
+44 20 3709 5700
hyloris@consilium-comms.com  

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA

Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to patients and the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris’ portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market (high-barrier generics). Hyloris currently has two commercial-stage products, Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, commercialised through its partner AltaThera, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid analgesic product for the treatment of pain, developed with the Company’s partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, Hyloris has twelve product candidates in various stages of development across the Company’s wider portfolio. Read more at www.hyloris.com

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aBASF SE : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10:08aEMCOR : Quarter 1 Earnings Call
PU
10:08aRs. 30,000 million Treasury Bills are to be issued through an Auction on 04 May 2020
PU
10:08aLUNDIN MINING : 2019 Q1 MD&A and Financial Statements
PU
10:08aFUCHS PETROLUB : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
10:08aLUNDIN MINING : 2020 First Quarter Results - March 2020
PU
10:08aKKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST : First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10:08aKKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST : Supplemental Information for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
PU
10:08aLUFTHANSA AG : Independant Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10:08aVALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 1Q Earnings Sink, Slashes Dividend
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : chairman voices support for embattled CEO
3BP PLC : Shell cuts dividend for first time since World War Two
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Cuts Guidance After Seeing EUR200 Million Sales Hit From Coronavirus
5J SAINSBURY PLC : J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's warns of $623 million coronavirus hit to profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group