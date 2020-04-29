|
Hyosung : 1Q.2020 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release
04/29/2020 | 01:38am EDT
1Q 2020 Earnings Release
Hyosung Corporation
Profit & Loss II. Balance Sheet
III. Profit & Loss by Company
IV. Business Performance by Company Appendix
Financial Statement by Company
Hyosung P/L Analysis: Consolidated vs. Separate
Governing Structure
Dividend & Price-Dividend Yield
1Q 2020 consolidated earnings and past consolidated earnings presented in this presentation are based on K-IFRS accounting standards. Historical data is provided for comparison purposes.
Information in this presentation has not been audited nor reviewed yet, and thus, is subject to change during the audit or review. Forward looking statements have been made with consideration of current status of the business environment and are also subject to change according to changes in the business environment, as well as the company's strategy.
Income Statement (Consolidated)
1Q.2019
4Q.2019
Sales Revenue
7,404
9,159
Gross Profit
1,092
1,634
Operating Profit
409
736
(Operating Profit Margin)
(5.5%)
(8.0%)
|
Net Income
252
516
(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)
QoQYoY
-26.1%-8.6%
-46.6%-20.0%
-4.9%p-1.9%p
-83.1%-69.6%
-6.2%p-3.7%p
-14.1%-1.4%
▲45▲71
-99.6%-99.4%
▲546▲281
-74.4%-57.4%
Ⅱ. Balance Sheet
Assets
65,271
Current Assets
13,120
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1,893
Non-Current Assets
52,150
Liabilities
38,168
Current Liabilities
22,384
Non-Current Liabilities
15,784
Equity
27,102
Debt
25,016
Net Debt
23,123
Debt Ratio
(140.8%)
Ⅲ. Profit & Loss by Company
Business Performance by Company
(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)
Sales
|
Hyosung
1,149
209
644
▲60
Consolidated
Hyosung TNS
1,870
126
2,551
184
Hyosung Capital
460
47
534
162
Others
4,368
50
5,649
172
Hyosung TNC
50
50
75
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hyosung Heavy
12
12
89
89
Consolidated Adjustment
▲582
▲161
▲384
113
Total
7,404
409
9,159
736
Ⅳ. Business Performance by Company
Hyosung Corp: Separate earnings down by newly set-up accounting rules
Equity method subsidiary paid full amount of additional charges by U.S. government for transformer sales (+ decreased performance on both QoQ and YoY)
▲60
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)
Separate accounting rules for dividends newly adopted
Separate earnings dramastically down in result (Before adoption, Sales KRW 131 bn, OP KRW 75 bn)
Consolidated earnings down compared to estimated figures by street? Actually NOT??
Hyosung Heavy paid additional charges by U.S. and spent for restructuring costs (KRW 53 bn for one-off)
-
TNS, ATM shipment in Russia delayed for addl request: Not reflected on Q1 record for Holdco (KRW 26 bn)
Hyosung TNS: Its ATM business in the U.S. and Russia continued to retain profitability as well as remarkable results under weak seasonality (+ increased performance on YoY)
Monopolized supply of ATM machines for Chase
Enlarged market share within U.S. financial sector
Executed exclusive orders for premium ATMs from Sber Bank in Russia: Also secured extra orders for Q2
Closed a deal for post-warranty maintenance with Sber
Ready to deliver automated cash registers to emart in Q2 Completely developed "KIOSK" in Q1 with U.S. banks Software Business promoting sales in U.S., SE Asia, etc.
Ⅳ. Business Performance by Company
Hyosung Capital: Return on investment (ROI) was expanded, and efficient sales focused on financial health and profitability were promoted (+ increased performance on YoY)
Management focusing on financial health and liquidity (None Performing Loan Ratio ↓, Long Term Debt ↑)
Recession in primary industry and competition in equipment leasing market continue to intensify (breaking into the market by other sectors such as banking, etc.)
Under national policy, Hyosung Capital must be sold in December 2020 (Market Intervention Act)
(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)
Overseas Trading: Sales down, but OP(M) up on YoY
Appendix 1. Financial Statement by Company
Hyosung Corporation (Separate)
• B/S Summary
Hyosung TNS
|
|
Appendix 1. Financial Statement by Company
Hyosung Capital
|
• B/S Summary
FMK
|
• B/S Summary
|
Appendix 2. Hyosung P/L Analysis: Consolidated vs. Separate
|
Appendix 3. Governing Structure: Hyosung Split into Five Companies
Appendix 4. Dividend & Price-Dividend Yield
