Hyosung : 1Q.2020 Hyosung Corporation Earnings Release

04/29/2020 | 01:38am EDT

1Q 2020 Earnings Release

Hyosung Corporation

CONTENTS

  1. Profit & Loss II. Balance Sheet

III. Profit & Loss by Company

IV. Business Performance by Company Appendix

  1. Financial Statement by Company
  2. Hyosung P/L Analysis: Consolidated vs. Separate
  3. Governing Structure
  4. Dividend & Price-Dividend Yield

1Q 2020 consolidated earnings and past consolidated earnings presented in this presentation are based on K-IFRS accounting standards. Historical data is provided for comparison purposes.

Information in this presentation has not been audited nor reviewed yet, and thus, is subject to change during the audit or review. Forward looking statements have been made with consideration of current status of the business environment and are also subject to change according to changes in the business environment, as well as the company's strategy.

- 1 -

  • Profit & Loss

Income Statement (Consolidated)

1Q.2019

4Q.2019

(reviewed/audited)

(reviewed/audited)

Sales Revenue

7,404

9,159

Gross Profit

1,092

1,634

(Gross Profit Margin)

(14.7%)

(17.8%)

Operating Profit

409

736

(Operating Profit Margin)

(5.5%)

(8.0%)

Interest Expense

83

95

Gain or Loss on Foreign

24

▲1

Exchange/Derivatives

Income before Tax

335

548

Net Income

252

516

EBITDA

479

798

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

QoQYoY

-26.1%-8.6%

-46.6%-20.0%

-4.9%p-1.9%p

-83.1%-69.6%

-6.2%p-3.7%p

-14.1%-1.4%

▲45▲71

-99.6%-99.4%

▲546▲281

-74.4%-57.4%

- 2 -

Ⅱ. Balance Sheet

Statement of Financial Position (Consolidated)

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

December 2019

Change

(reviewed/audited)

Assets

65,271

1.8%

Current Assets

13,120

16.8%

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1,893

54.2%

Non-Current Assets

52,150

-2.0%

Liabilities

38,168

6.1%

Current Liabilities

22,384

13.4%

Non-Current Liabilities

15,784

-4.4%

Equity

27,102

-4.2%

Debt

25,016

6.6%

Net Debt

23,123

2.7%

Debt Ratio

(140.8%)

15.1%p

- 3 -

Ⅲ. Profit & Loss by Company

Business Performance by Company

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

1Q.2019

4Q.2019

Sales

Operating

Sales

Operating

Revenue

Profit

Revenue

Profit

Hyosung

1,149

209

644

▲60

Corporation

Consolidated

Object

Hyosung TNS

1,870

126

2,551

184

Hyosung Capital

460

47

534

162

Others

4,368

50

5,649

172

Hyosung TNC

50

50

75

75

Equity

Method

Hyosung Advanced

49

49

▲17

▲17

Materials

Hyosung Chemical

27

27

18

18

Hyosung Heavy

12

12

89

89

Industries

Consolidated Adjustment

▲582

▲161

▲384

113

Total

7,404

409

9,159

736

- 4 -

Ⅳ. Business Performance by Company

Hyosung Corp: Separate earnings down by newly set-up accounting rules

Equity method subsidiary paid full amount of additional charges by U.S. government for transformer sales (+ decreased performance on both QoQ and YoY)

Sales Revenue

Operating Profit (Margin)

17.8%

▲9.3%

▲41.5%

1,149

209

644

398

▲60

▲165

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Separate accounting rules for dividends newly adopted

  • Separate earnings dramastically down in result (Before adoption, Sales KRW 131 bn, OP KRW 75 bn)

Consolidated earnings down compared to estimated figures by street? Actually NOT??

  • Hyosung Heavy paid additional charges by U.S. and spent for restructuring costs (KRW 53 bn for one-off)
  • TNS, ATM shipment in Russia delayed for addl request: Not reflected on Q1 record for Holdco (KRW 26 bn)

Hyosung TNS: Its ATM business in the U.S. and Russia continued to retain profitability as well as remarkable results under weak seasonality (+ increased performance on YoY)

Sales Revenue

Operating Profit (Margin)

9.8%

6.7%

7.2%

2,551

211

2,160

1,870

184

126

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Monopolized supply of ATM machines for Chase

Enlarged market share within U.S. financial sector

Executed exclusive orders for premium ATMs from Sber Bank in Russia: Also secured extra orders for Q2

Closed a deal for post-warranty maintenance with Sber

Ready to deliver automated cash registers to emart in Q2 Completely developed "KIOSK" in Q1 with U.S. banks Software Business promoting sales in U.S., SE Asia, etc.

- 5 -

Ⅳ. Business Performance by Company

Hyosung Capital: Return on investment (ROI) was expanded, and efficient sales focused on financial health and profitability were promoted (+ increased performance on YoY)

Sales Revenue

Operating Profit (Margin)

Challenging more sales in business finance and retailing

534

460470

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

30.4%

10.2%

15.2%

162

72

47

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Management focusing on financial health and liquidity (None Performing Loan Ratio ↓, Long Term Debt ↑)

Recession in primary industry and competition in equipment leasing market continue to intensify (breaking into the market by other sectors such as banking, etc.)

Under national policy, Hyosung Capital must be sold in December 2020 (Market Intervention Act)

Others

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Sales Revenue

Operating Profit (Margin)

3.0%

FMK: Sales up for premium cars and marketing expense down in Q1 [Revenue down / OP(M) & NP(M) up on QoQ]

1.2%

1.9%

5,649

4,3684,213

1Q19 4Q19 1Q20

172

80

50

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

  • Maserati: 148 cars in 1Q20 (332 cars in 4Q19)
  • Ferrari: 48 cars in 1Q20 (44 cars in 4Q19)
  • Marketing Expense: KRW 1.3 bn in 1Q20 (2.1 bn in 4Q19)

Transworld: Revenue growth and profitability up on YoY (Sales for both internal and external logistics went up!)

Goodsprings: Highly lucrative sales orders down in Q1 (b/c of power generation and oil projects for low returns)

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Overseas Trading: Sales down, but OP(M) up on YoY

- 6 -

Appendix 1. Financial Statement by Company

Hyosung Corporation (Separate)

• P/L Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

1Q.2019

4Q.2019

1Q.2020

Sales Revenue

1,149

644

398

Gross Profit

329

80

▲42

Operating Profit

209

▲60

▲165

Interest Expense

3

5

5

Gain or Loss on Foreign

1

▲2

2

Exchange/Derivatives

Income before Tax

196

▲85

▲112

Net Income

173

▲35

▲97

• B/S Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Dec. 2019

Mar. 2020

Change

Assets

28,671

28,128

-1.9%

* Cash

49

362

645.9%

Tangible/

5,764

5,753

-0.2%

Intangible Assets

Liabilities

3,863

4,274

10.6%

Debt

354

1,034

191.9%

Equity

24,809

23,854

-3.8%

Debt Ratio

15.6%

17.9%

2.3%p

Hyosung TNS

• P/L Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

1Q.2019

4Q.2019

1Q.2020

Sales Revenue

1,870

2,551

2,160

Gross Profit

370

497

489

Operating Profit

126

184

211

Interest Expense

17

17

12

Gain or Loss on Foreign

-

▲4

7

Exchange/Derivatives

Income before Tax

116

160

204

Net Income

101

145

156

• B/S Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Dec. 2019

Mar. 2020

Change

Assets

6,095

6,592

8.2%

* Cash

1,763

1,708

-3.1%

Tangible/

1,360

1,339

-1.6%

Intangible Assets

Liabilities

3,000

3,727

24.2%

Debt

1,279

1,636

27.9%

Equity

3,095

2,865

-7.4%

Debt Ratio

97.0%

130.1%

33.2%p

* Cash: including Cash, General Savings, Installment Savings for

- 7 -

more than 3 months, and other Financial Products

Appendix 1. Financial Statement by Company

Hyosung Capital

• P/L Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

1Q.2019

4Q.2019

1Q.2020

Sales Revenue

460

534

470

Gross Profit

131

248

155

Operating Profit

47

162

72

Interest Expense

-

1

1

Gain or Loss on Foreign

-

-

-

Exchange/Derivatives

Income before Tax

47

160

71

Net Income

44

122

55

• B/S Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Dec. 2019

Mar. 2020

Change

Assets

23,581

23,654

0.3%

* Cash

558

1,236

121.5%

Tangible/

198

189

-4.4%

Intangible Assets

Liabilities

19,413

19,702

1.5%

Debt

17,070

17,120

0.3%

Equity

4,168

3,953

-5.2%

Debt Ratio

465.8%

498.4%

32.7%p

FMK

• P/L Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

1Q.2019

4Q.2019

1Q.2020

Sales Revenue

475

556

394

Gross Profit

113

111

103

Operating Profit

21

5

11

Interest Expense

7

3

5

Gain or Loss on Foreign

9

0.6

▲2

Exchange/Derivatives

Income before Tax

28

8

8

Net Income

22

7

4

• B/S Summary

(Unit: Hundred Million KRW)

Dec. 2019

Mar. 2020

Change

Assets

1,340

1,543

15.1%

* Cash

14

26

87.3%

Tangible/

308

277

-10.1%

Intangible Assets

Liabilities

1,033

1,221

18.2%

Debt

276

399

44.6%

Equity

308

322

4.6%

Debt Ratio

335.6%

379.3%

43.8%p

* Cash: including Cash, General Savings, Installment Savings for

- 8 -

more than 3 months, and other Financial Products

Appendix 2. Hyosung P/L Analysis: Consolidated vs. Separate

Consolidated:

Subsidiary Earnings by

* It is added down

Equity Method:

to Pre-tax Income

Net Income*Equity Ratio

w/o any

reduction.

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Sales revenue

Sales Revenue

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Gross Profit

Gross Profit

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

SG&A Expenses

SG&A Expenses

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Operating Profit

Operating Profit

Hyosung Other Non-

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Balance

operating-Non

operating Balance

Non-operating Balance

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Financial Income

Financial Income

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Financial Expenses

Financial Expenses

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Pre-tax Income

Pre-tax Income

Hyosung

Consolidated Subsidiary

Adjustment

Net Income

Net Income

  • The amount of dividend, which was recognized as sales revenue in separate financial statements, is fully removed in the case of consolidated financial

statements.

Separate:

Sales Revenue

Gross Profit

SG&A Expenses

Operating Profit

Other Non-operating

Balance

operating-Non

Balance

Financial Income

Financial Expenses

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

X Dividends

  • In case of other than subsidiary/affiliated companies, dividends are only added down to Pre-tax Income from Sales Revenue w/o any reduction.

Changes on Dividends in 1Q20:

When dividends are received from subsidiary/affiliated companies, they will be recognized as "Cash & Cash Equivalents" within BS (Balance Sheet), and the exact balance will be deducted as the share valuation from "Investment Securities".

- 9 -

Appendix 3. Governing Structure: Hyosung Split into Five Companies

Honorary Chairman of

9.4%

* Total Number of Issued Stocks: 21,071,025

Hyosung Corporation,

Suck-rae Cho

- Hyun-joon Cho (Including nine people) 54.73%

Chairman of Hyosung

21.9%

Corporation, Hyun-joonCho

- National Pension Service 10.22%

(First son)

- Treasury Stock 3.51%

President of Hyosung

21.4%

Corporation, Hyun-sangCho

(Third Son)

Hyosung Corporation

(004800)

- Consolidated: Total 32 companies

mkt cap:

- Equity Method: Total 16 companies

KRW 1.6 trillion

* 4 Operating Companies: Equity Method basis

20.3%

21.2%

20.2%

32.5%

Hyosung TNC

Hyosung Advanced

Hyosung Chemical

Hyosung Heavy

(298020)

Materials (298050)

(298000)

Industries (298040)

mkt cap:

mkt cap:

mkt cap:

Mkt cap:

KRW 0.7 trillion

KRW 0.6 trillion

KRW 0.4 trillion

KRW 0.4 trillion

Honorary

Honorary

Honorary

Honorary

Chairman,

8.2%

Chairman,

10.2%

Chairman,

6.7%

Chairman,

10.2%

Suck-rae Cho

Suck-rae Cho

Suck-rae Cho

Suck-rae Cho

Chairman,

14.6%

Chairman,

-

Chairman,

8.8%

Chairman,

5.8%

Hyun-joon Cho

Hyun-joon Cho

Hyun-joon Cho

Hyun-joon Cho

President,

-

President,

12.2%

President,

7.3%

President,

4.9%

Hyun-sang Cho

Hyun-sang Cho

Hyun-sang Cho

Hyun-sang Cho

- 10 -

Appendix 4. Dividend & Price-Dividend Yield

(Hundred Million KRW)

2,000

10%

1,600

8.4%

8%

5.9%

1,200

6%

800

2.9%

3.0%

3.3%

3.6%

4%

400

1.9%

1.4%

2%

1.5%

1.2%

0

0%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dividend (Left)

Price-Dividend Yield (Right)

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Net Income

3,057

▲ 450

1,566

▲2,292

2,692

4,927

4,555

3,256

4,022

(Hundred Million KRW)

DPS (KRW)

1,250

1,000

1,000

1,000

2,000

3,500

5,000

5,000

5,000

Dividend

416

333

333

333

665

1,164

1,663

1,663

1,017

(Hundred Million KRW)

Payout Ratio

0.14

-

0.21

-

0.25

0.24

0.37

0.51

0.25

Market Price (KRW)

103,500

53,900

71,500

68,900

70,000

118,500

150,000

140,000

59,500

Market Cap

36,347

18,928

25,109

24,196

24,582

41,614

52,676

49,164

12,537

(Hundred Million KRW)

* Market Price (KRW): refers its closing price fixed a day before ex dividend

- 11 -

Disclaimer

Hyosung Corporation published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 05:37:02 UTC
