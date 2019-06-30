Hyosung : Sponsors "Shared Growth Trees" Project

In preparation for the hot summer months, Hyosung is taking care of a forest for ecology preservation.

□ Donation of KRW 10 million for the ecology preservation of the Shared Growth Trees in Noeul Park

On June 21, Hyosung donated a support fund worth KRW 10 million to the Noeul Park Civic Group Foundation for the ecology preservation and management of Noeul Park in Mapo-gu.

Since 2016, Hyosung has established 'Hyosung Shared Growth Trees' in Noeul Park and covered operating expenses for four years.

Hyosung executives and employees including new employees have regularly visited the Shared Growth Trees for tree planting and clean-up activities as part of its efforts to preserve the forest.

In May, the partner companies' employees of Hyosung Heavy Industries also joined in activities for shared growth at the Shared Growth Trees.

□ Hyosung also sponsors the Combridge project for creating jobs for the disabled

On June 7, Hyosung visited the Eden Welfare Foundation in Paju, Gyeonggi Province and donated KRW 20 million in support of creating jobs for persons with severe disabilities. This fund will be used to improve work environments so that disabled people can work safely and pleasantly.

Hyosung also supports the Combridge (computer + bridge) project which hires people with disabilities to collect discarded computers, laptops, printers and scanners and disassemble the parts for recycling.

Hyosung began the Combridge project for the first time in Korea in 2014 and has donated about 7,000 computer devices until last year with a plan to continue to support the project this year. Currently, around 100 severely disabled people are working at the Eden Welfare Foundation.

□ To mark Memorial Month, Hyosung sponsored the housing project for Korean War veterans

On June 17, Hyosung attended the completion ceremony of 'Patriots Home' which sponsors the establishment of residence for Korean War veterans as part of its patriotic activities. Hyosung has provided support for this project since 2012.

On June 13, Hyosung also donated daily supplies including Dongwon Tuna cans and ham sets to 200 units of persons eligible for veteran's compensation through the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

Chairman Hyun-Joon Cho said, 'Neighbors and the environment are precious values that grow with Hyosung and that have to be protected. We will not only conduct sharing with those who sacrificed themselves for the country and socially marginalized people including the disabled but also fulfill our social responsibilities as an environment protector.'