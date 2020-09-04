Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hyosung TNC Supplies Eco-friendly Material to World's No. 1 Outdoor Backpack Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Hyosung TNC (KRX:298020) is accelerating entry to the global eco-friendly fiber market by supplying an eco-friendly material to Osprey, the world’s No. 1 outdoor backpack brand.

MIPAN®regen robic developed by Hyosung TNC is the world’s first eco-friendly high-strength nylon yarn brand. This eco-friendly material is created by recycling byproducts generated from the fiber production stage. Lightweight with excellent tearing strength (resistance against tearing) and wear resistance, MIPAN®regen robic is suitable for outdoor products, such as backpacks, working clothes, and swimsuits. When 1kg of reclaimed nylon yarn is produced, an effect to reduce greenhouse gas emission in an amount equivalent to 6 – 7kg of CO2 is created. Therefore, this product is known as an eco-friendly yarn.

In the first quarter of this year, Hyosung TNC started supplying MIPAN®regen robic, a high-strength reclaimed nylon yarn, to Osprey of the U.S.

Osprey will release ‘Talon/Tempest Series,’ a flagship backpack line created with MIPAN®regen robic, for the spring season next year.

At the ISPO (a global trade fair for sporting goods and sportswear), one of the world’s three trade fairs for sports and outdoor businesses, held in Munich, Germany in February, Hyosung TNC was directly requested by Osprey to supply an ‘eco-friendly and high-strength product.’ Having won recognition for its technological power and supply capacity by supplying ‘robic,’ a general version of MIPAN®regen robic, to Osprey for several years, Hyosung TNC released MIPAN®regen robic, a customized and eco-friendly nylon yarn, after a development process of around one year.

Meanwhile, the demand for eco-friendly products is rising among businesses to increase their enterprise values as of late especially in the premium markets, such as the Americas and Europe. This is because the European Union plans to introduce the Carbon Border Adjustment next year and, when this system is put into effect, carbon tax will be imposed on imported goods that emit a large amount of greenhouse gas.

The global eco-friendly fiber market is growing on an average of approximately 10% per year. The market scale is expected to reach around $70 billion (approx. KRW 83 trillion) by 2025.1

In line with this trend, the annual sales of Hyosung TNC’s eco-friendly yarn division have been more than doubling since 2017. Hyosung TNC has established a policy to strengthen entry to the global market with its eco-friendly products, such as MIPAN regen (nylon), regen (polyester), and creora regen (spandex).

“Customers have started demanding businesses to have a high level of awareness of and responsibility for the environment,” said Chairman Cho Hyun-joon of Hyosung Group. Chairman Cho added, “Based on the Green Management Vision 2030, Hyosung will continue expanding products, materials and business models with which to realize the eco-friendly values.”

Osprey is global No. 1 brand with approximately 43% share in the global outdoor backpack market. Famous for lightweight and highly durable backpacks, this company has secured differentiated competitive power based on its high-speed development and high-efficiency production of innovative and eco-friendly materials.

1.Source: September 2019 Report of Global research and consulting firm Grand View Research https://www.grandviewresearch.com/press-release/global-eco-fiber-market


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aFrans Timmermans i debatpanelet ved den europæiske økonomiske kongres i Katowice
PU
02:54aBritish watchdog starts probe into big homebuilders over leasehold practices
RE
02:50aRIO TINTO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:48aFACEBOOK : Says It Will Bar Election Ads Before Vote
DJ
02:48aCREDIT MARKETS : Brazil Company Ties Bond to Emission Cuts -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aGOLDMAN SACHS : Charges Dropped In Malaysia
DJ
02:48aHonda and GM Move To Expand Alliance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aTEXAF : Interim management report
AQ
02:46aNORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : sees third quarter revenue exceeding previous guidance
AQ
02:45aRYANAIR : boosts balance sheet with 400 million euro share placement
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
2CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Sets Price at EUR59 a Share for Capital Increase
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : Tough start for new boss of BA-owner as Walsh bows out
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia's largest shareholder Solidium raises stake to over 5%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group