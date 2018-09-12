HyperGrid : Closes $25M Series C Round

HyperGrid, the market leader in Hybrid Cloud Management (HCM), today
announced the closing of a $25M Series C round of funding co-led by new
investor, HighBar
Partners and current investor Atlantic
Bridge Capital, and participated in by current investors Acero
Capital. The new round will be used to drive product development,
expand the global reach for its flagship cloud management solution,
HyperCloudTM and support the Company’s growing base of
enterprise and managed service provider customers.
“Our completeness of vision, our team and differentiated technology have
been well-received within the market,” said Nariman Teymourian, Chairman
of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at HyperGrid. “With the help of
our investment partners, we will look to expand the reach of our cloud
expertise and industry-leading hybrid cloud management solution to help
businesses around the globe with cloud adoption.”
Building upon the Company’s
successful 2017, HyperGrid has accelerated growth by further
penetrating the U.S. market and establishing a solid foothold in APAC
and EMEA, resulting in a year-over-year increase in revenue of 300
percent across its enterprise and MSP customer base. HyperCloud is
available as a SaaS offering or can be deployed as software on any cloud
or on-premises environment to provide customers maximum flexibility in
enabling their cloud journey. Since its launch in February 2018, over
100 customers have adopted HyperCloud SaaS. This has enabled HyperGrid
to dramatically differentiate itself from competitors which primarily
focus on narrower approaches. As a result, HyperGrid was identified as
one of CRN Top 10 Cloud Computing Startups for 2018. Additionally,
HyperCloud, the industry’s first truly intelligent cloud management
solution, was rated one of the top three solutions based on the depth of
its capabilities by Forrester in the Q2 2018 Hybrid Cloud Management
Wave Report.
“As with many developing markets, the cloud management market has seen
its fair share of promises and far fewer viable solutions, but
HyperGrid’s solution is worthy of the hype,” said John Kim, Co-Founder
and Managing Partner at HighBar Partners. “HyperGrid’s technology and
unique software-defined cloud approach are the real-deal, offering a
robust set of features that can help customers throughout their cloud
migration and usage lifecycle while delivering value back to the
business at every phase, not just saving money on their cloud bill.
This, combined with Nariman’s vision and his team, have put them in
prime position to overtake conventional cloud management solutions as
market adoption accelerates.”
“Businesses migrating to public cloud quickly find that managing cloud
spend is only one of the challenges they will face,” said Kevin Dillon,
Managing Partner at Atlantic Bridge Capital. “HyperGrid’s technology
uniquely delivers on the promise of hybrid cloud management through
turnkey capabilities to simplify and automate traditionally complex
processes for cloud planning and optimal workload placement in addition
to proactively optimizing cost and enforcing security based on
best-practices. This holistic approach is critical for businesses to
succeed with their public cloud adoption and digital transformation
projects.”
“Businesses evaluating hybrid cloud management solutions often find it
difficult to understand which technologies truly meet their needs
because there is a certain level of ‘sameness’ in the feature sets and
marketing that has developed,” said Rami Elkhatib, General Partner at
Acero Capital. “HyperGrid’s vision for innovating to move beyond the
traditional passive cloud cost management and reporting core functions,
and the team’s ability to deliver truly differentiated proactive,
recommendation-driven approach to managing private and public clouds,
give us great confidence that the company can deliver far more value to
its customers than just a slight dip in their cloud bills.”
Teymourian and co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Manoj Nair, lead a
team of professionals with significant infrastructure software and cloud
experience, including leadership positions at companies such as HPE,
Microsoft, VMware, EMC, Dell and MobileIron. Teymourian brings a proven
startup track record having successfully led five companies to
acquisitions resulting in more than $1B in exits. Nair brings
senior-leadership experience in product development and strategy having
served as GM and VP of Product Management for HPE’s converged systems
group, SVP and GM of Identity and Cloud at RSA and SVP Strategy, R&D for
EMC Federation Cloud efforts, prior to co-founding HyperGrid.
HyperCloud enables businesses to embrace public clouds and drive their
digital transformation via the broadest set of functionalities to
discover and plan cloud migrations, optimize costs, secure resource and
scale operations in the public cloud. HyperCloud has a unique
app-centric, modular approach that enables businesses to scale their
cloud management capabilities within a common framework that provides
centralized control and management of all private and public clouds and
eliminates the need for ongoing training. HyperCloud analytics is
powered by its massive database of more than 400 million data points
across the major public clouds enabling instantaneous recommendations
for optimizing new and existing applications using multi-dimensional
analysis of factors such as cost, performance and compliance. HyperCloud
also analyzes past cloud usage to understand customer needs and speed
service delivery by eliminating manual processes. As a result,
enterprise IT and MSPs can deliver customized services across any
private or public cloud, improving business performance while minimizing
cloud management complexities.
About HyperGrid
HyperGrid is making businesses Believe The Hype with the industry’s
first truly intelligent hybrid cloud management solution. HyperGrid’s
HyperCloud solution takes a unique software-defined cloud approach,
centralizing control and proactively managing all private and public
clouds from within a single solution, helping enterprise IT teams and
MSPs to become instant cloud experts and harness its full power to
improve business agility. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, HyperGrid
helps organizations accelerate their cloud journey by simplifying and
automating cloud planning, optimization, security and management at
scale, thus enabling IT and DevOps teams to evolve into highly efficient
service organizations for the business. For more information, please
