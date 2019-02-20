HyperSolar : #65533;s Versatile Device Design Used to Make Valuable Chemicals along with Hydrogen from Salt Water

HyperSolar's Versatile Device Design Used to Make Valuable Chemicals along with Hydrogen from Salt Water

Company announces that its hydrogen generation device was successfully tested for production of chlorine and sodium hydroxide alongside hydrogen from salt water, making the process even more economical.

SANTA BARBARA, CA - February 20, 2019 - HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that its Generation 1 device design can be extended for production of hydrogen, chlorine and sodium hydroxide using waste brine and/or sea water in replacement of clean water.

HyperSolar's development team working with the University of Iowa Chemical Engineering Department demonstrated a successful production of hydrogen along with sodium hydroxide and chlorine as byproducts from simulated sea water. The process uses HyperSolar's proprietary Gen 1 design and coating technology with the modification being an alternative catalyst to produce chlorine instead of oxygen from the anode side. This demonstration corroborates further extension of the versatility of HyperSolar's device design.

demonstrating a modeled chlor-alkali electrolysis process that produces valuable chemicals such as sodium hydroxide and chlorine from desalination waste brines. Reuse of the waste brines to produce useful and valuable chemicals can be a sustainable solution to a greener environment and also an approach to offset costs and add additional revenue streams. With production of valuable chemicals alongside hydrogen, the cost of green hydrogen for transportation can be lowered. This is consistent with findings from a recent article published in Environmental Science and Technology by a group from MIT

HyperSolar's GEN 1 device employing chlor-alkali electrolysis to produce hydrogen as product and chlorine and sodium hydroxide as byproducts from salt water offers great potential for more economical production of hydrogen while providing greener solutions to treat waste brines.

