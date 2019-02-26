Log in
HyperSolar : Reports 566 hours of Continuous Stable Hydrogen Production

0
02/26/2019 | 12:08am EST

HyperSolar Reports 566 hours of Continuous Stable Hydrogen Production

Company confirms stable production from the first-generation renewable hydrogen generator for 566 hours using improved coating and catalyst technologies with no solar cell degradation

SANTA BARBARA, CA - February 26, 2019 - HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, announced today that the stability test of its proprietary fully integrated hydrogen production device had reached 566 hours breaking the company's own record for wireless self-contained solar hydrogen device. The design of the device will serve as the foundation of the Company's first generation commercial renewable hydrogen generator.

Previously, the company reported an on-going production of hydrogen surpassing 500 hours on February 5, 2019. The same device from the previous announcement was continued to be tested by the research team at the University of Iowa and showed a stable production of hydrogen for 566 hours, breaking its own record for wireless self-contained solar hydrogen device which was believed to be the new international record, before showing a significant reduction of the produced hydrogen. The device started to show degradation in performance after 566 hours. While reaching 566 hours is a significant accomplishment itself, the most important development in this round of tests is that the solar cell itself was not degraded, but protected by the adjustments to the coatings made in the lab.

'This is a strong step forward. We have worked hard to fine tune our process so that the solar cell is well protected from the corrosion under water, which had been a problem in the past,' said Tim Young, HyperSolar CEO. 'Our team has identified the cause for performance degradation this time to be the manual coating and catalyst integration step performed in the lab. The company is working with contract manufacturers to employ an automated process to overcome this limitation and improve device lifetime.'

Employing commercial manufacturing processes for improved and advanced coating and integration technologies will further extend the lifetime of the hydrogen production device beyond the current record putting us within reach of our 1000-hour goal. Reaching 1000 hours of stable operation would bring the lifetime of the integrated hydrogen production device closer to one year which would make the hydrogen cost more economical and competitive.

Date: Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Disclaimer

HyperSolar Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 05:07:06 UTC
