HyperX : Chosen as Memory Provider for New OMEN Desktop PCs

05/04/2020 | 08:09am EDT

HyperX and HP continue their strategic alliance to provide gamers high quality memory in OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced it is the high-performance base memory provider for HP’s new OMEN Desktops and upgrades. HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB or FURY DDR4 memory will be integrated into the OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L Desktops and are fully upgradable.

HP OMEN (Photo: Business Wire)

HP OMEN (Photo: Business Wire)

“HyperX is excited to provide high performance gaming grade memory for the new OMEN Desktops,” said Larry Gonzales, sales and marketing VP, HyperX. “Gaming enthusiasts expect the best, and OMEN exemplifies a collaborative attitude to provide quality and reliable memory to satisfy gamers’ performance needs.”

The OMEN Desktops will come with HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB 3200Mhz memory up to 32GB. HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB is known for high quality performance, reliability and style, with RGB lighting that runs the length of the module for smooth and stunning effects. The memory features Plug N Play automatic overclocking and is AMD Ready for Ryzen.

HyperX previously announced supporting HP as the main memory provider for the OMEN Obelisk Desktop. For more information about HyperX memory in OMEN 25L and 30L Desktops, go to https://www.omen.com/us/en/desktops/omen-25l-30l.html.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.


