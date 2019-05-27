HyperX : Expands Gaming Peripheral Line Up at Computex 2019

HyperX®,
a division of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., today revealed a lineup of premium gaming
gear with a HyperX Alloy OriginsTM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
with new HyperX switches, HyperX Cloud AlphaTM S Gaming
Headset with popular dual chamber technology and a new bass adjustment
slider, plus affordable plug and play FURY DDR4 with new heat-spreader
designs and new FURY DDR4 RGB memory with NGenuity software control.
“Our expansive selection of gaming and enthusiast products and styles
can make anyone feel like a pro, HyperX products deliver the performance
and quality they need,” said Daniel Kelley, director of corporate
marketing, HyperX. “We are committed to creating the best products on
the market for everyone – PC, console or mobile – at an attainable
price.”
HyperX Computex 2019 Announcements include:
-
Alloy OriginsTM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – The new HyperX
Origins mechanical gaming keyboard utilizes HyperX mechanical
switches, the new HyperX red switch which features 45g actuation
point, shorter travel time and is rated for up to 80 million lifetime
clicks. Alloy Origins offers dynamic lighting with exposed LED on the
key-switch, provide brighter and more radiant RGB lighting. The Alloy
Origins mechanical keyboard offers up to three custom lighting
profiles that can be saved directly to the on-board memory for
on-the-go lighting and macro settings1. HyperX NGenuity
software offers LED lighting and per key RGB customization1.
-
Cloud AlphaTM S Gaming Headset – The new Cloud Alpha S
features dual chamber technology that delivers accurate in-game sound
with incredible range and tone. Dual chambers allow the Cloud Alpha S
to separate bass from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound
that makes games, music and movies more realistic and immersive. Cloud
Alpha S offers adjustable bass slider and includes a custom-tuned
audio control box with HyperX 7.1 surround sound2. Game and
chat balance controls are available to mix the game and chat audio
levels.
-
FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB Memory – The new HyperX FURY DDR4 and FURY
DDR4 RGB memory modules an cost-effective, high-performance memory
upgrades for latest platforms from Intel and AMD, feature Plug N Play
support, to enable automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2V
settings. The FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB feature Intel XMP-ready
profiles optimized for Intel’s latest platform. The HyperX FURY DDR4
RGB comes equipped with a LED light bar with fluid RGB lighting effects3
and utilizes HyperX Infrared Sync, which allows the modules to remain
synchronized without the use of cables. The memory is compatible with
lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors software
including ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light
Sync.
HyperX will reveal a fully updated version of
NGenuity software during Computex, redesigned for an intuitive
user-friendly experience interface. The first public showing of the
newest version of NGenuity will be demonstrated on the latest HyperX
FURY RGB memory and is now available on the Microsoft Store for download.
Also on display at Computex:
-
Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset - Cloud Orbit S gaming headsets were
developed in cooperation with AudezeTM and Waves®
Technology. The headsets are the first HyperX gaming headsets powered
by Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers for accurate sound.
Waves Nx® 3D audio technology brings an immersive cinematic
audio experience to gaming. Waves Nx® head tracking
technology to deliver a stable hyper-realistic 360-degree audio
environment where the users head movements bring the room to life
1,000 times a second. For the first time at Computex, HyperX will be
showing gesture control features of the Orbit S. HyperX gaming
headsets paired with Audeze and Waves technology bring audio quality
to the next level with audio technology previously found only in
audiophile headsets.
Availability
HyperX product demos will be displayed at the Computex 2019, May 28 –
June 1 in Taiwan.
Product pricing and availability follows:
Alloy
Origins Keyboard – Available Q3 2019 for $109.99 US MSRP
Cloud
Alpha S Headset – Available September 2019 for $129.99 US MSRP
FURY
DDR4 & FURY DDR4 RGB Memory – Available in 2H2019; pricing to be
announced
Cloud Orbit S Headset – Available Q3 2019 for $329.99 US
MSRP
1 Per key RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGenuity
software
2 Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a
two-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones
3 Lighting
is customizable with the most recent HyperX NGenuity software or with
motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through
third-party software may vary.
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the
world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of
providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with
high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been
to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory,
solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for
console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming
community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for
consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort,
aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of
celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers
worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and
is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60
million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how
HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost
performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at
hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play,
we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re
All Gamers.
Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered
trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S.
and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
