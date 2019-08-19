HyperX : Expands Memory Lineup with FURY DDR4 RGB

New FURY DDR4 Additions Include Refreshed Design and Increased Speeds and Capacities

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the release of FURY DDR4 RGB and a new look to the FURY DDR4 lineup. The new memory kits both offer automatic Plug N Play1 overclocking functionality. For DDR4 users that need fast, high-density memory, HyperX has added models up to 64GB at 3466MHz

The new FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB are cost-effective, high-performance upgrades for Intel and AMD’s latest platforms that feature Plug N Play3, which enables automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2V settings. The new FURY models also feature Intel XMP-ready profiles optimized for Intel’s latest platform.

The HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB comes equipped with an LED light bar with fluid RGB lighting effects2 and utilizes HyperX Infrared Sync, which allows the modules to remain synchronized. The memory is compatible with lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors, including ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync. Additional information about software and motherboard compatibility is available online at respective partner websites. FURY DDR4 RGB memory is also compatible with HyperX NGenuity software.

“The HyperX team is excited to expand our FURY DDR4 and FURY DDR4 RGB lineup for the next generation of PC enthusiasts who continually want the absolute best performance possible from their system,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “These new models featuring a fully customizable RGB style or overall refreshed design with HyperX performance DDR4 make for the ultimate pairing.”

HyperX FURY DDR4 delivers fast frequencies with low CL15-CL16 latencies to keep enthusiasts and gamers in the lead. FURY DDR4 RGB is available as 8GB and 16GB single modules and in kits of two and four with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB capacities.

One hundred percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, the dependable FURY DDR4 offers the best of both worlds with extreme performance and reliability.

HyperX takes the motto We’re All Gamers to heart. Whether you are a casual gamer or professional player, or a PC, mobile or console gamer, our goal is to meet or exceed customer expectations with every gaming headset, keyboard, mouse, mousepad, or memory module we design.

Availability

HyperX FURY DDR4 and HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB are now available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability, please visit the Memory webpage.

HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB Specifications: Capacities Singles: 8GB, 16GB Kits of 2: 16GB, 32GB Kits of 4: 32GB, 64GB Frequencies: 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3466MHz Latencies: CL15, CL16 Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V Operating Temperatures: 0°C to 70°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 41.24mm x 7mm HyperX FURY DDR4 Specifications: Capacities Singles: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB Kits of 2: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB Kits of 4: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB Frequencies: 2400MHz, 2666MHz, 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3466MHz Latencies: CL15, CL16 Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V Operating Temperatures: 0°C to 85°C Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Kingston, the Kingston logo and HyperX are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their respective titleholders.

1HyperX PnP memory will run in most DDR4 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer's system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer's BIOS. AMD Ryzen systems will boot at the JEDEC default speed/latency with FURY. In order to enable the factory overclock speed and latency, Profile 1 must be selected in the BIOS.

2Lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software or with motherboard RGB control software. RGB customization support through third party software may vary.

3Plug N Play only applies to 2400MHz and 2666MHz speeds.

