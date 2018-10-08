Log in
HyperX : Launches New Cloud MIX Gaming Headset with Bluetooth Technology

10/08/2018 | 12:16pm CEST

HyperX Brings Wired Gaming and Bluetooth Listening Together in a High-Performance Headset

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company Inc., today announced HyperX Cloud MIX, its first Bluetooth®-enabled gamingheadset built for gamers on-the-go. Combining stellar sound with a sleek look and uncompromised comfort, the versatile Cloud MIX is designed for gaming, music listening and voice chat, delivering wired and cord-free entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005226/en/

HyperX launches new Cloud MIX gaming headset with Bluetooth technology, it's first gaming+lifestyle ...

Designed with Cloud DNA found in Cloud 2 and Cloud Alpha headsets, it features dual chamber technology and 40mm drivers for vivid and accurate sound. The headset meets Hi-Res Audio requirements and is certified to deliver sound up to 40KHz. When the headset is unplugged and paired with a Bluetooth phone or device, it becomes a lifestyle ready headset.

Integrating high quality hardware and performance, the Cloud MIX features HyperX Dual Chamber Technology and 40mm drivers for vivid and accurate sound. Designed for gamers wanting a wired connection for console and PC gaming and a Bluetooth option for on-the-go entertainment. Cloud Mix is Hi-Res Audio certified and meets Hi-Res sound requirements up to 40,000 Hz while wired.

“Creating the perfect headset for the growing gaming community was a natural next step for HyperX,” said Tyler Needles, global audio business manager, HyperX. “Our goal was to produce a headset that not only meets the standards of a professional gamer, but also offers the versatility for anyone to use anywhere. Simply plug in the Cloud MIX for hours of PC or console gaming or switch to Bluetooth mode to listen to music or chat wherever you are.”

The Cloud MIX is equipped with two microphone options, a flexible detachable gaming mic that is TeamSpeak and Discord Certified for game chat, and an internal built-in mic for Bluetooth mode offering a more travel-friendly headset for phone calls, mobile gaming and other entertainment.

Cloud MIX also offers intuitive onboard controls for quick access to audio and mic controls, including audible indicators displaying headphone status in Bluetooth mode. Cloud Mix features a detachable braided cable and is compatible in wired mode with platforms with 3.5mm ports and compatibility in wireless mode with Bluetooth-ready media devices for up to 20 hours of use.1

HyperX takes the tagline We’re All Gamers to heart. Whether you are an amateur or professional player, our goal is to meet or exceed customer expectations with every wired or Bluetooth gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or mousepad we design.

HyperX Cloud MIX – Wired Gaming Headset + Bluetooth Specifications

Headphone

Driver: Custom dynamic, 40mm driver with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural; Closed back

Frequency Response: 10Hz – 40,000Hz

Impedance: 40 Ω

Sound Pressure Level: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2%

Weight: 260g

Weightwith Mic: 275g

Cable Length:

     

Detachable Headset Cable: 1.3m

PC Extension Cable: 2m

USB Charging Cable: 0.5m

Connection Type:

Detachable Headset Cable: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

PC Extension Cable: 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs

Boom Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar Pattern: Noise-cancelling
Frequency Response: 50Hz-18,000 Hz
Sensitivity: -42dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

Built-in Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar Pattern: Omni-directional
Frequency Response: 50Hz-8,000 Hz
Sensitivity: -33dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

Battery Life1
Bluetooth: 20 hours
Bluetooth Version: 4.2
Wireless Range2: Up to 10 meters

1 Tested at 50% headphone volume
2 Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions

Availability
HyperX Cloud MIX is available in the U.S. at Best Buy for $199.99 MSRP and is backed by a two-year warranty. Additional country or region shipping information is available online.

About HyperX
HyperXis the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 5 million headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo and HyperX are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All other marks may be the property of their respective titleholders.


© Business Wire 2018
