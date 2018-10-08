HyperX : Launches New Cloud MIX Gaming Headset with Bluetooth Technology

HyperX,
the gaming division of Kingston
Technology Company Inc., today announced HyperX Cloud MIX, its first
Bluetooth®-enabled gamingheadset built for gamers
on-the-go. Combining stellar sound with a sleek look and uncompromised
comfort, the versatile Cloud MIX is designed for gaming, music listening
and voice chat, delivering wired and cord-free entertainment.
Designed with Cloud DNA found in Cloud 2 and Cloud Alpha headsets, it
features dual chamber technology and 40mm drivers for vivid and accurate
sound. The headset meets Hi-Res Audio requirements and is certified to
deliver sound up to 40KHz. When the headset is unplugged and paired with
a Bluetooth phone or device, it becomes a lifestyle ready headset.
Integrating high quality hardware and performance, the Cloud MIX
features HyperX Dual Chamber Technology and 40mm drivers for vivid and
accurate sound. Designed for gamers wanting a wired connection for
console and PC gaming and a Bluetooth option for on-the-go
entertainment. Cloud Mix is Hi-Res Audio certified and meets Hi-Res
sound requirements up to 40,000 Hz while wired.
“Creating the perfect headset for the growing gaming community was a
natural next step for HyperX,” said Tyler Needles, global audio business
manager, HyperX. “Our goal was to produce a headset that not only meets
the standards of a professional gamer, but also offers the versatility
for anyone to use anywhere. Simply plug in the Cloud MIX for hours of PC
or console gaming or switch to Bluetooth mode to listen to music or chat
wherever you are.”
The Cloud MIX is equipped with two microphone options, a flexible
detachable gaming mic that is TeamSpeak and Discord Certified for game
chat, and an internal built-in mic for Bluetooth mode offering a more
travel-friendly headset for phone calls, mobile gaming and other
entertainment.
Cloud MIX also offers intuitive onboard controls for quick access to
audio and mic controls, including audible indicators displaying
headphone status in Bluetooth mode. Cloud Mix features a detachable
braided cable and is compatible in wired mode with platforms with 3.5mm
ports and compatibility in wireless mode with Bluetooth-ready media
devices for up to 20 hours of use.1
HyperX takes the tagline We’re All Gamers to heart. Whether you are an
amateur or professional player, our goal is to meet or exceed customer
expectations with every wired or Bluetooth gaming headset, keyboard,
mouse or mousepad we design.
HyperX Cloud MIX – Wired Gaming Headset + Bluetooth Specifications
|
Headphone
|
Driver: Custom dynamic, 40mm driver with neodymium magnets
|
Type: Circumaural; Closed back
|
Frequency Response: 10Hz – 40,000Hz
|
Impedance: 40 Ω
|
Sound Pressure Level: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz
|
T.H.D.: < 2%
|
Weight: 260g
|
Weightwith Mic: 275g
|
Cable Length:
|
|
|
|
Detachable Headset Cable: 1.3m
|
|
|
|
PC Extension Cable: 2m
|
|
|
|
USB Charging Cable: 0.5m
|
Connection Type:
|
|
|
|
Detachable Headset Cable: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)
|
|
|
|
PC Extension Cable: 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs
Boom Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Polar
Pattern: Noise-cancelling
Frequency Response: 50Hz-18,000
Hz
Sensitivity: -42dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)
Built-in Microphone
Element: Electret condenser
microphone
Polar Pattern: Omni-directional
Frequency
Response: 50Hz-8,000 Hz
Sensitivity: -33dBV
(0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)
Battery Life1
Bluetooth: 20 hours
Bluetooth
Version: 4.2
Wireless Range2: Up
to 10 meters
1 Tested at 50% headphone volume
2 Wireless
range may vary due to environmental conditions
Availability
HyperX Cloud MIX is available in the U.S. at
Best Buy for $199.99 MSRP and is backed by a two-year warranty.
Additional country or region shipping information is available online.
About HyperX
HyperXis the gaming division of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory
manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power
users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission
has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory,
solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and
mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning
HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently
delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics,
performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers,
tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most
stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class
components. HyperX has shipped over 5 million headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity,
and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and
boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com.
Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all
gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
