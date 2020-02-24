HyperX : Now Shipping Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset with Qi Charging

Cloud Flight S Gaming Wireless Headset Features Qi-Certified Wireless Charging, HyperX Signature Comfort and 30 Hours of Battery Life

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the HyperX Cloud Flight™ S wireless gaming headset is now available and shipping. This new gaming-grade wireless headset offers complete freedom with free-standing Qi-certified wireless charging1 and up to 30 hours2 of battery life. Broadcasting at 2.4 GHz, Cloud Flight S provides an immersive in-game audio experience with HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound3 and 50mm dynamic drivers with crystal-clear highs, mids and lows.

HyperX Cloud Flight S (Photo: Business Wire)

Sporting a closed cup design with 90-degree rotating ear cups, Cloud Flight S offers adjustable steel sliders on its headband, pliable leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort. The PC, PS4™ and PS4™ Pro ready headset also includes a detachable microphone with an LED mic mute indicator and built-in mic monitoring and features intuitive earcup controls to adjust game and chat volume, which is customizable using HyperX NGENUITY software.

“As the wireless gaming peripheral market continues to grow, we are excited to start shipping the first gaming headset that supports Qi wireless charging,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Cloud Flight S is a great wireless headset for people wanting high-quality audio and the freedom and flexibility to play without cables.”

HyperX recently expanded its Qi-certified wireless charging products with the release of two additional Qi-based products: the Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse that offers up to 50 hours of battery life4 on a single charge and ChargePlay Base Qi wireless charger that can simultaneously charge up to two devices5. These products offer wireless charging convenience to the world of gaming and expand wireless flexibility.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud Flight S is available for $159.99 MSRP in the U.S. at Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com. For more information on the HyperX Cloud Flight S and global availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud Flight S product page.

Cloud Flight S Specifications:

Part Number

HX-HSCFS-SG/WW

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 10Hz–22kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sound pressure level: 99.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 1%

Weight: 310g

Weight with mic: 320g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (1m)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz

Sensitivity: -40.5dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Battery life2

30 hours

Wireless Range6

2.4 GHz

Up to 20 meters

1 Qi wireless charger sold separately

2 Tested at 50% headphone volume

3 Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a 2-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones

4 Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions.

5 Included AC Adapter supports 2 devices up to 10W per pad (up to 15W total when charging 2 devices). Your device may have additional charging limitations.

6 Wireless range may vary due to environmental conditions

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules and 10 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

