HyperX : Now Shipping Qi-Enabled Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse and ChargePlay Base Wireless Charger

HyperX Delivers First Qi-Compatible RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse and Qi-Certified Wireless Charger

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced its first Qi-compatible HyperX Pulsefire™ Dart wireless gaming mouse and Qi-certified HyperX ChargePlay™ Base wireless charger. Both products offer wireless charging convenience to the world of gaming expanding wireless flexibility and convenience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005128/en/

Pulsefire Dart and ChargePlay Base (Photo: Business Wire)

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart wireless gaming mouse offers up to 50 hours of battery life1 on a single charge and comfortable padded leatherette side-grips. Pulsefire Dart delivers pinpoint accuracy with its Pixart 3389 sensor and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI. The mouse also provides three preset DPI settings – 800, 1600 and 3200 DPI – with LED indicators. The left and right buttons use Omron switches for exceptional click feel, response and consistency and are rated up to 50 million clicks.

Pulsefire Dart is built with an ergonomic design, including padded leatherette grips for palm or claw style gaming and a body style that fits users’ palms comfortably for improved control. HyperX NGENUNITY software allows users to monitor battery life and offers advanced customization for RGB lighting effects2, six programmable buttons, macros and DPI settings. Pulsefire Dart is compatible with Qi-certified wireless charging devices3. A 2.4 GHz wireless adapter is included to extend the range of desktop PC setups.

“HyperX recognizes the growing trend of devices that support wireless charging and is extending its support to its users to offer more ways for them to charge their wireless products,” said Jennifer Ishii, mouse business manager, HyperX. “HyperX is launching wireless products with Qi wireless charging compatibility, including the ChargePlay Base, enabling users to charge their Qi-enabled gaming products, mobile phones and other devices. The Pulesfire Dart is our first wireless Qi-compatible gaming mouse, with padded leatherette side grips.”

The HyperX ChargePlay Base is a wireless charger that is multi-device compatible and can simultaneously charge two Qi-enabled devices rated at 10 watts per charging pad4. The ChargePlay Base offers separate battery indicator displays to easily monitor the charging status of the devices and includes a USB-C cable and AC adapter.

Availability

HyperX Pulsefire Dart (HX-MC006B) and ChargePlay Base (HX-CPBS-A) are now available for $99.99 MSRP and $59.99 MSRP respectively through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets. For more information on HyperX products and global availability, please visit the HyperX website.

Pulsefire Dart Wireless Gaming Mouse Specifications:

Ergonomic: Ergonomic Sensor: Pixart PMW3389 Resolution Up to 16000 DPI DPI Presets: 800 / 1600 / 3200 DPI Speed: 450ips Acceleration: 50G Buttons: 6 Left / Right buttons switches: Omron Left / Right buttons durability: 50 million clicks Light effects: Per-LED RGB lighting2 Onboard memory: 1 profile Connection type: 2.4GHz wireless / wired Battery life2: 90 hours - LED off 50 hours – Default LED Lighting Charging type: Wireless Qi charging3 / wired Polling rate: 1000Hz Cable type: Detachable charging/data cable Weight (without cable): 112g Weight (with cable): 130g Dimensions: Length: 124.8mm

Height: 43.6mm

Width: 73.9mm

Cable length: 1.8m 1Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions. 2Per-LED RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software. 3Qi wireless charger sold separately.

ChargePlay Base Qi Wireless Charger Specifications:

Number of devices: 2 Qi-enabled devices Qi Output: Up to 15W total4 Indicators: 2 LED indicators AC adapter: 24W (5V/3A; 9V/2A; 12V/2A) Cable Type: USB Type-C Cable Length: 1.8m Dimension: 215.04mm x 90.91mm x 17.36mm Weight (without cable): 135g Total Weight: 254.3g

4Included AC Adapter supports 2 devices up to 10W per pad (up to 15W total when charging 2 devices). Your device may have additional charging limitations.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005128/en/