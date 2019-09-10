HyperX : Releases Official Xbox Headsets and Controller Charging Station

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station, HyperX CloudX Chat Headset and HyperX CloudX Stinger Elevate Console Gaming Experience

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced that three officially licensed Xbox OneTM console accessories are now available. The new suite of products designed for Xbox One, include the HyperX ChargePlayTM Duo controller charging station, HyperX CloudX ChatTM headset and HyperX CloudX StingerTM gaming headset, complementing the console gaming experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005051/en/

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox One (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s our tireless goal to create affordable and long-lasting products that elevate the gaming experience, be it for console or PC,” said Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business, HyperX. “These new high-quality peripherals for Xbox gamers underscore the HyperX commitment to support console gamers.”

The first officially licensed Xbox charging station from HyperX, the ChargePlay Duo, is designed to fully charge both Xbox One and Xbox One Elite wireless controllers in three hours or less. The ChargePlay Duo features a weighted base for quick docking with two 1400maH rechargeable battery packs and a LED indicator that displays charging status for each controller.

The Xbox licensed HyperX CloudX Chat and HyperX CloudX Stinger headsets support console gamers with new levels of comfort and performance. The HyperX CloudX Chat is built with a 40mm driver for clear voice chat, sporting a flexible noise-cancellation mic, pop filter and in-line audio controls to easily adjust volume and mute the mic. The headset is lightweight with a single ear cup and reversible design for comfort on either ear. The CloudX Stinger headset utilizes 50mm directional drivers to deliver high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision and features an on-board volume slider and swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone. The CloudX Stinger is also lightweight at only 275 grams with earcups that rotate 90o for an adaptive fit.

Availability

The new suite of products for Xbox One are now available at Amazon and backed by a limited two-year warranty with HyperX support:

ChargePlay Duo Xbox One Specifications:

Part Number

HX-CPDUX-A

Charging Station

Gaming platform: Xbox One Systems

Type: Rechargeable Batteries

Number of controllers: 2 Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Charge time: 2.5 hours

Charging indicators: 2

Dimensions:

Length: 131.30mm

Width: 119.0mm

Height: 80.5mm

Weight: 200g

Total weight with AC adapter: 350g

2 Rechargeable Batteries

Capacity: 1400mAh/3.36Wh

AC Wall Adapter

Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz, 0.4A

Output: 5V DC ⎓ 2A

Cable length: 2m

CloudX Chat Headset Specifications:

Part Number

HX-HSCCHX-BK/WW

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 40mm with Neodymium magnets

Type: Single Earcup

Frequency response: 50Hz - 10kHz

Impedance: 16 ohms

Sound pressure level: 85dBSPL, 1mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: ≦1%

Weight: 123g

Cable length: 1.3m

Connection: 3.5mm (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-18kHz

Sensitivity: -42dB (1V/Pa @1kHz)

CloudX Stinger Gaming Headset Specifications:

Part number

HX-HSCSX-BK/WW

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 18Hz-23,000Hz

Impedance: 30 Ω

Sound pressure level: 101 ± 3dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D: ≦ 2%

Input power: Rated 30mW, Maximum 500mW

Weight: 275g

Cable length and type: 1.3m

Connection: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Uni-directional, Noise-canceling

Frequency response: 50Hz~18,000Hz

Sensitivity: -40 dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005051/en/