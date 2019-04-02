HyperX : Renews Partnership With NBA 2K League to Continue as Official Gaming Headset Partner

HyperX To Also Partner with NBA 2K League Teams: HEAT Check Gaming, Mavs
Gaming, NetsGC, T-Wolves Gaming and 76ers Gaming Club
HyperX,
the gaming division of Kingston
Technology Company Inc., today announced their partnership renewal
with the NBA 2K League ahead of its second season. With the NBA 2K
League’s THE TIPOFF powered by AT&T starting this week, HyperX continues
as the Official Gaming Headset of the league and will provide gaming
headsets for all league gameplay and events.
The NBA 2K League, the professional esports league co-founded by the NBA
and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., will feature 21 teams and 126
of the best NBA 2K players in the world, including Chiquita Evans, the
first woman to be drafted into the NBA 2K League by Warriors Gaming.
This season, teams will compete for an increased prize pool of $1.2
million prize money across three tournaments, the NBA 2K League Playoffs
and the NBA 2K League Finals.
The latest HyperX gaming headsets will be used by players during all
live gameplay, including weekly matchups, tournaments, the NBA 2K League
Playoffs and the NBA 2K League Finals. These include the HyperX Cloud
Alpha, which is designed with dual chamber technology that features
signature award-winning sound, Cloud Revolver for premium-grade gaming,
and HyperX Cloud II, high-quality headsets comfortable for gamers to
wear during competition.
HyperX has more than 10 years of experience supporting esports
tournaments, teams, leagues and the gaming community. Over 500
professional esports athletes around the world use HyperX products daily
while practicing and during competition.
“We are excited to continue as the official gaming headset partner of
the NBA 2K League. Esports and sports are synonymous now and the NBA 2K
League is helping lead this new world of converging entertainment,” said
Mark Leathem, general manager, HyperX. “Hearing every detail and
communicating effectively during competitions is critically important to
players and we are happy to provide the best gear to the players.”
Additionally, HyperX has partnerships at the team level with many NBA 2K
League teams including HEAT Check Gaming, Mavs Gaming, NetsGC, T-Wolves
Gaming and 76ers Gaming Club. The team practice facilities will also be
equipped with HyperX gaming headsets.
The NBA 2K League season will run from April to August and culminate
with the NBA 2K League Finals on August 3.
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the
world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of
providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with
high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been
to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory,
solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for
console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming
community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for
consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort,
aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of
celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers
worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and
is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60
million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
About the NBA 2K League
The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA
and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018
and features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s
21 teams features six players who compete as unique characters in 5-on-5
play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games,
tournaments and playoffs. Knicks Gaming won the first-ever NBA 2K League
Finals on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The league’s second season takes
place from April-August 2019. For more information about the NBA 2K
League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.
