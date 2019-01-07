HyperX : Reveals Cloud Orbit Headsets with Audeze Planar Drivers and Waves 3D Nx Audio Technology at CES 2019

HyperX,
the gaming division of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., today revealed Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit
S gaming headsets in cooperation with AudezeTM and Waves®
Technology. The headsets are the first HyperX gaming headsets powered by
Audeze’s patented 100mm Planar Magnetic Drivers for accurate sound.
Waves Nx® 3D audio technology brings an immersive cinematic
audio experience to gaming. The Cloud Orbit S includes Waves Nx®
head tracking technology to deliver a stable hyper-realistic 360-degree
audio environment where the user’s head movements bring the room to life
1,000 times a second. HyperX gaming headsets paired with Audeze and
Waves technology bring audio quality to the next level with audio
technology previously found only in audiophile headsets.
“HyperX is pleased to expand our gaming headset lineup by partnering
with Audeze to develop our first wired headset using Planar Magnetic
technology,” said Mark Leathem, general manager, HyperX. “Working with
Audeze and Wave NX technology, we continue to provide new and innovative
audio products for the gamer community to use and enjoy.”
Cloud Orbit headsets are based on the ground-breaking Audeze Mobius
Platform that features 100mm planar magnetic driver technology for clear
and realistic spatial audio. Audeze planar magnetic designs utilize
extremely thin-film speakers and powerful custom magnets, allowing you
to accurately hear where your opponent is located. Feel completely
immersed in the field of play with high resolution audio clarity and
wide sound stage.
“There is really no medium that can benefit more from our product than
gaming, so we’re partnering with HyperX to bring our award-winning sound
to the wider audience of gamers. We want to change the way people
experience games and give them an edge in head-to-head play,” said
Sankar Thiagasamudram, founder and CEO of Audeze.
Waves Nx Technology precisely tracks your slightest head
movements and intelligently creates an acoustic environment that you can
move through, with pinpoint accuracy and perception. Users feel they are
immersed into virtual reality audio environments of games, movies, and
music. Similar to how you slightly shift your head to recognize where
sounds come from, in games you make the same tiny movements to locate
positions of opponents, threats, or teammates on small or large screens.
The Cloud Orbit and Orbit S features include advanced audio
customization and personalized 3D audio settings including 3D audio
calibration to individual user measurements, customizable room ambience1
and pre-set EQ profiles. A detachable noise cancellation mic with pop
filter is included for chat and voice applications and can easily be
unplugged for music-only purposes. Three detachable cable options are
included to use with PC, Console, and Mobile devices.
1 Requires Audeze HQ Software
Cloud Orbit & Cloud Orbit S Marketing Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Planar transducer, 100 mm
Type:
Circumaural, Closed back
Frequency response: 10Hz–50,000Hz
Sound
pressure level: 120 dB
T.H.D.: < 0.1% (1 kHz, 1 mW)
Weight:
350g
Cable length:
3.5mm (4-pole): 1.2m
USB Type C to
Type A: 3m
USB Type C to Type C: 1.2m
Boom Microphone
Element: Electret condenser microphone
Microphone
type: Noise-cancelling
Battery life*
10 hours
*Tested at 50% headphone volume
Availability
HyperX Orbit and Orbit S are initially available in the U.S. for $299.99
and $329.99 MSRP respectively and both are backed by one-year
warranties. Additional country or region shipping information can be
found on www.hyperxgaming.com.
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the
world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of
providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with
high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been
to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory,
solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for
console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming
community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for
consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort,
aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of
celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers
worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and
is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60
million memory modules and 5 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how
HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost
performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at
hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play,
we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief —
We’re All Gamers.
About Audeze
Audeze LLC is the California-based high-end audio manufacturer
delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze
products, engineered with the latest innovations in materials science
and technology, are built with precision craftsmanship. Audeze's
commitment to research, development, and uncompromised audio is
reflected in every facet of our leading-edge products. This has earned
Audeze the distinction of being the world’s best reviewed headphone
brand. At the foundation of Audeze’s award-winning audiophile sound is
our cutting edge planar magnetic technology that creates an accurate,
distortion free, immersive sound. With materials originally designed for
NASA, Audeze’s drivers are the most powerful and effective transducers
in the world.
Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive
interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company,
Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708,
714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered
trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S.
and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are
property of their respective owners.
