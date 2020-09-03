Log in
HyperX : Reveals Labor Day Deals on Gaming Peripherals to Help Immerse Students in Virtual Class Sessions

09/03/2020 | 06:16am EDT

HyperX Not Only Helps Students Stay on Top of Their Video Game Play, But Also Learning from Home with Promotions on Award-Winning Gear

There is no denying the excitement and nerves a new school year brings for students, parents and teachers alike. With new hybrid and remote learning curriculum, this year’s back-to-school season brought a new wave of uneasiness, with almost 60 percent of parents concerned about students staying focused and learning effectively with online learning this fall.1 As packed households juggle working and learning from home, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., offers students a range of solutions to help both gaming and remote schooling– with special Labor Day pricing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005287/en/

HyperX Labor Day Deals (Photo: Business Wire)

HyperX Labor Day Deals (Photo: Business Wire)

“Earlier this year, our family – much like many out there – transitioned to working from home while also supporting temporary remote learning needs for our kids,” said Daniel Kelley, director of corporate marketing, HyperX. “As we embark on this completely new school year where distance learning is no longer temporary, HyperX understands that students need the tools to stay focused and immersed in virtual class sessions. From affordable, comfortable headsets to crisp, clear microphones, our award-winning products set students up for success while learning from home.”

At a time when homes have become offices, meeting rooms and now classrooms, finding a quiet place to study or join virtual class discussions can be a challenge. With HyperX headsets, earbuds and microphones, students can block out the hustle and bustle of home life to stay focused on lessons during the school day, as well as enjoy gaming with friends on weekends.

  • Cloud Headsets: Known for signature award-winning comfort and high-quality audio, HyperX’s extensive headset lineup provides students hours of comfort when joining virtual lessons. From the affordable, wired Cloud Stinger to the stylish, Bluetooth Cloud MIX, HyperX headsets pump out rich audio to immerse students learning remotely and make them feel as though they are in the classroom. Equipped with built-in or detachable microphones, students can speak freely during class discussions without background noise interference.
  • Cloud Earbuds: Designed with convenience in mind, Cloud Earbuds are a lightweight, discrete option for remote learning. In addition to delivering immersive audio, Cloud Earbuds feature a rubberized, tangle-free cable with a slim in-line mic ideal for students to easily communicate with teachers and classmates. When the school day winds down and it’s time to break out the Nintendo Switch, kids can use Cloud Earbuds to chat with the squad in Fortnite without disturbing parents working from home.
  • Quadcast Microphone: Delivering clear and consistent sound, Quadcast reduces daily life background noise so teachers and classmates won’t hear other siblings or parents taking calls in the household. Quadcast comes equipped with four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, bidirectional – allowing students to focus on which sounds the microphone picks up. For added convenience, Quadcast offers tap-to-mute functionality with an LED indicator, so students and parents know if the mic is active or on mute.

Labor Day Deals

To help ease the remote learning transition, HyperX is offering aggressive deals up to 50 percent on select headsets, keyboards, mice and more at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop, as well as the HyperX Shop.

Products on sale include:

  • Cloud MIX (gun metal) headset
  • Cloud Alpha S (blue)
  • Cloud Earbuds
  • Alloy Elite 2 keyboard
  • Alloy Origins (Aqua switch) keyboard
  • FURY Ultra mousepad
  • FURY RGB DDR4 memory

HyperX’s Labor Day deals can be found across a number of retailers and e-tailers including Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop, and parents can head to www.hyperxgaming.com/unitedstates/us/sale to see additional HyperX gear deals needed to bring legendary grades while learning from home.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trader respective owners.

1 According to Homes.com, https://www.homes.com/blog/2020/07/how-parents-really-feel-about-their-children-learning-at-home/?cmp=hdc-JSPR-072020%20


© Business Wire 2020
