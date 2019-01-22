HyperX : Sets DDR4 Overclocking World Record at 5608MHz

HyperX,
the gaming division of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports,
today announced that HyperX
Predator DDR4 memory was used to set a new overclocking world record
for the fastest DDR4 memory frequency at 5608MHz. The world record for
highest frequency was set by overclocker “TOPPC” of MSI using a single
HyperX Predator DDR4 8G module on an MPG Z390I GAMING EDGE AC. At the
time of this release, the record breaking frequency is posted on HWBOT,
the site for PC enthusiasts looking for news, tips and information on
overclocking, benchmarks and competitions. The valid CPU-Z screenshot
can be found here.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005246/en/
HyperX Predator DDR4 (Photo: Business Wire)
“The Predator DDR4 lineup caters to the next generation of PC
enthusiasts looking for the best possible performance from their
system,” said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX. “Our HyperX
engineers continue to focus on improving high-speed yields to get faster
products in the hands of our customers and push previously unattainable
performance records.”
Current Predator DDR4 memory modules ship in frequencies up to 4133MHz
along with low latencies CL12-CL19. Predator DDR4 memory is Intel
XMP-ready including certified profiles optimized for Intel’s latest
chipsets and are compatible with many of AMD’s latest chipsets.
Available as 4GB-16GB single modules and kits of two, four, and eight
with capacities of 8GB –128GB, they are 100-percent factory tested at
speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, with free technical support and
legendary reliability. In addition to top speeds, HyperX Predator DDR4
features an aggressive design to enhance the look and performance of the
latest PC hardware while providing optimized memory reliability.
A sample Predator DDR4 module was used in this overclocking world
record. New 8G modules are scheduled to launch in Q2 2019 in kits of
two, at 4266MHz and 4600MHz.
Availability
The HyperX Predator DDR4 modules are available
through the HyperX network of retail and e-tail outlets with a lifetime
warranty. For more information on HyperX DDR4 and global availability,
please visit the HyperX
Memory webpage.
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory
manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC,
console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16
years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all
types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets,
keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash
drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The
award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products
that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability.
HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech
enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most
stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class
components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7
million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how
HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost
performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at
hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play,
we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re
All Gamers.
Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx
Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive
interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company,
Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708,
714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.
Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered
trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S.
and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005246/en/