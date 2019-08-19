Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HyperX : Showcases the Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset at Gamescom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:02am EDT

New Gaming Headset Featuring Bass Adjustment Sliders, Custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 Surround Sound and Dual Chamber Technology

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the HyperX Cloud AlphaTM S gaming headset at Gamescom. The new addition to HyperX’s gaming headset lineup presents bass adjustment sliders allowing for three levels of bass fine-tuning and HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound1 that envelops a listener with full audio for intense gaming immersion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005070/en/

HyperX Cloud Alpha S (Photo: Business Wire)

HyperX Cloud Alpha S (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cloud Alpha S includes dual chamber technology delivering accurate in-game sound with incredible range, tone and timbre. The dual chambers allow the Cloud Alpha S to tune base separate from the mid and high frequencies, creating a dynamic sound that makes games, music and movies more realistic and immersive. The Cloud Alpha S offers all the design and sound quality features as the HyperX Cloud Alpha while enhancing the listening experience with 7.1 surround sound and mixing capabilities.

“We are excited to expand our line of HyperX peripherals with the Cloud Alpha S gaming headset,” said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX. “Offering users a 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that has all the comfort and style of the original HyperX Cloud Alpha. The new Alpha S gives gamers precise sound and intuitive control features to enjoy fully immersive soundscapes.”

The Cloud Alpha S boasts signature HyperX comfort with premium memory foam ear cushions, an extra breathable leatherette and a durable aluminum frame. The headset also comes equipped with a detachable noise cancellation mic, braided cable, spare set of fabric ear cushions and travel bag.

HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at Gamescom in the HyperX booth (Hall F08N Stand A-010, the outside area behind Hall 8), Aug. 20 – 24.

Availability

HyperX Cloud Alpha S will be available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

  • HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset – Available in Q4 at $129.99 MSRP

1 Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a 2-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 5 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aWAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : 3010.TT) announced July 2019 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,711M
PU
03:27aMACQUARIE : Emily Imeson awarded the Macquarie Group Emerging Artist Prize
PU
03:23aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : EastWest and Singapore Airlines unveil a new premier credit card for travel
AQ
03:22aFERREXPO : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
03:20aNOVARTIS : to answer U.S. Senate demand for data manipulation details
RE
03:20aSOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:17aÉDIT AGRICOLE : Credit Agricole Bank supports “Charity Weekend. Healthy day with Masha Yefrosynina” festival
PU
03:17aWOOLWORTHS : confirms rumours on Discovery Garden
PU
03:15aIncap Corporation is increasing its production facilities in India
GL
03:12aSEGA SAMMY : Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Stock Compensation with Restriction of Transfer
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. : ESG INVESTING: trends and challenges
4AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : LAST ORDERS: Rise of closing auctions stirs worries in European stock markets
5ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Directorate Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group