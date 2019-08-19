HyperX : Showcases the Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset at Gamescom

New Gaming Headset Featuring Bass Adjustment Sliders, Custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 Surround Sound and Dual Chamber Technology

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the HyperX Cloud AlphaTM S gaming headset at Gamescom. The new addition to HyperX’s gaming headset lineup presents bass adjustment sliders allowing for three levels of bass fine-tuning and HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound1 that envelops a listener with full audio for intense gaming immersion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005070/en/

HyperX Cloud Alpha S (Photo: Business Wire)

The Cloud Alpha S includes dual chamber technology delivering accurate in-game sound with incredible range, tone and timbre. The dual chambers allow the Cloud Alpha S to tune base separate from the mid and high frequencies, creating a dynamic sound that makes games, music and movies more realistic and immersive. The Cloud Alpha S offers all the design and sound quality features as the HyperX Cloud Alpha while enhancing the listening experience with 7.1 surround sound and mixing capabilities.

“We are excited to expand our line of HyperX peripherals with the Cloud Alpha S gaming headset,” said Marcus Hermann, senior business manager, HyperX. “Offering users a 7.1 virtual surround sound headset that has all the comfort and style of the original HyperX Cloud Alpha. The new Alpha S gives gamers precise sound and intuitive control features to enjoy fully immersive soundscapes.”

The Cloud Alpha S boasts signature HyperX comfort with premium memory foam ear cushions, an extra breathable leatherette and a durable aluminum frame. The headset also comes equipped with a detachable noise cancellation mic, braided cable, spare set of fabric ear cushions and travel bag.

HyperX products will be on display and demonstrated at Gamescom in the HyperX booth (Hall F08N Stand A-010, the outside area behind Hall 8), Aug. 20 – 24.

Availability

HyperX Cloud Alpha S will be available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset – Available in Q4 at $129.99 MSRP

1 Virtual 7.1 surround sound effect output as a 2-channel stereo signal to be used with stereo headphones.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 5 million gaming headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005070/en/