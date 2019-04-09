HyperX®,
a division of Kingston
Technology Company, Inc., today announced its sponsorship of the
FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic, the first public global PUBG esports
event of the 2019 season. HyperX is the official sponsor of mice, mouse
pads, DRAM, and SSD products at the global summit and finals. The FACEIT
Global Summit: PUBG Classic has a prize pool of $400K and will culminate
with the crowning of the first champion of the PUBG Classic series at
the ExCeL London.
HyperX Sponsors FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The HyperX sponsorship includes branding and ad placements in the
tournament stream, in-arena branding, and dedicated social media posts.
HyperX will be providing memory and SSDs for the systems being used in
the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic tournament.
"HyperX recognizes the significance of FACEIT's inaugural Global Summit:
PUBG Classic and what it means for global competitive battle royale
esports,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing, HyperX. “Through
the tournament HyperX looks forward to showcasing how professional-grade
peripherals and internals give PUBG gamers the competitive edge; whether
in a casual squad at home or on a massive international stage such as
ExCeL London.”
ExCeL London will host 24 teams from North America (NPL), Europe (PEL),
Korea (PKL), China, Japan (PJS), Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao,
Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Oceania. The teams will compete in an
epic multi-stage tournament that marks the end of Phase 1 for PUBG
esports. The Summit will also include a show match featuring six
community teams who qualified via the FACEIT PUBG Showdown.
“We’re thrilled to partner with HyperX once again on the FACEIT Global
Summit. We have a strong history of working together on some of our
biggest events such as the FACEIT London Major in 2018, and now on ECS
for the entirety of 2019,” said Michele Attisani, Co-Founder & CBO of
FACEIT. “We continue to be delighted with the quality of the products
they provide and the value they bring to our events, and we look forward
to working together on our prestigious global tournament in London this
Spring.”
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the
world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of
providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with
high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been
to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory,
solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for
console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming
community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for
consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort,
aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of
celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers
worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and
is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60
million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how
HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost
performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at
hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play,
we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re
All Gamers.
Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx
About FACEIT
FACEIT is the largest global esports platform with more than 12 million
users playing over 15 million online game sessions each month. The
platform serves players, organizers, influencers, communities, brands
and publishers who use FACEIT to create, expand and manage a highly
engaged competitive community of gamers from grassroots to pro level.
FACEIT’s Game Studio and SDK allows game creators to easily integrate
user-friendly esports features into their titles and develop the esports
ecosystem.
Our Media division produces over 1,000 hours a year of premium esports
live content and events, owned and operated as well as in partnership
with the likes of NBC Sports (Comcast), NHL, Sky, Turner Sports
(ATT/TW), ESPN (Disney) and more.
