Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hypercar Market 2020-2024|Increase in Racing Events to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the hypercar market and it is poised to grow by 2,690 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 38% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200306005300/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hypercar Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hypercar Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Zenvo Automotive AS. are some of the major market participants. The increase in racing events will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in racing events has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hypercar Market is segmented as below:

Powertrain type

  • Gasoline
  • Hybrid/electric

Geographic segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40811

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hypercar market report covers the following areas:

  • Hypercar Market Size
  • Hypercar Market Trends
  • Hypercar Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of ai for the development of autonomous hypercars as one of the prime reasons driving the hypercar market growth during the next few years.

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hypercar market, including some of the vendors such as Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Zenvo Automotive AS. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hypercar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hypercar market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hypercar market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the hypercar market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hypercar market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWERTRAIN TYPE

  • Market segmentation by powertrain type
  • Comparison by powertrain type
  • Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hybrid/electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by powertrain type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Introduction of new hypercars
  • Use of AI for the development of autonomous hypercars
  • Emergence of electric hypercars

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
  • Daimler AG
  • Ferrari NV
  • Koenigsegg Automotive AB
  • McLaren Group Ltd.
  • Pagani Automobili Spa
  • Rimac Automobili
  • Toyota Motor Corp.
  • Volkswagen AG
  • Zenvo Automotive AS

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:57pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Considers Compensating Drivers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
07:51pDOLE FRESH VEGETABLES, INC. : Announces Voluntary Limited Recall of H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Allergens
BU
07:45pAvista receives Commission order regarding 2015 general rate cases
GL
07:40pTransCanna Announces Board Appointment and Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Debt Settlement in Place of LTIP Awards
NE
07:39pEXTRAHOP : Wins Two Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2020
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Aaron's Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 28
BU
07:31pHypercar Market 2020-2024|Increase in Racing Events to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Crown Castle International Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 27
BU
07:27pBARCLAYS UPDATES ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVERSE SPLIT OF THE IPATH US TREASURY 10-YEAR BEAR ETN (TICKER : DTYS), iPath US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN (Ticker: DLBS) and Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN (Ticker: TAPR)
BU
07:25pUnigold Announces Management Change and Grants Stock Options
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says working with state AGs to nab sellers engaged in price-gouging over coron..
2AT&T : AT&T Cooperates With Justice Department in Google Probe
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : BANK OF AMERICA : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering o..
4SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Settles Colorado Air Pollution Violations -- Update
5LIBERTY INTERACTIVE VENTURES GROUP : QURATE RETAIL, INC. : to Present at Bank of America Consumer & Retail Tec..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group