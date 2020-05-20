Hyperice Creates New Human Health Division to Expand its Recovery Offerings

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperice , the leading fitness technology company known for its percussion, vibration, compression, and thermal therapy devices, announces the creation of its Human Health division. The new division will provide non-invasive wellness solutions for active and retired military, work places, and forward-looking healthcare providers. The new division enables Hyperice to offer its award-winning technology to a variety of different sectors, to highlight the prevention, wellness, and rehabilitation benefits these recovery products provide.



“At Hyperice, we want to transform healthcare by providing individuals with non-invasive technology and guidance to prioritize their own health and wellness,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “The launch of our new Human Health division accelerates our efforts in the medical and military spaces to help the most deserving individuals reach their wellness goals. Our mission to help everyone on earth move better and live better continues.”

The announcement follows Hyperice’s recent acquisition of NormaTec , innovators of cutting-edge pneumatic compression systems used in the fitness, sports performance, and medical spaces. Hyperice will be offering its comprehensive suite of wellness technology, as well as leveraging the team’s expertise in the medical industry, to reach a market outside of performance and recovery.

Hyperice is expanding its business to make recovery and wellness more accessible to new market segments including: Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Healthcare, Business to Government, Specialized Medical Treatment Communities, Worker’s Compensation, and more. Offering its high tech wellness products to these organizations will not only help treat injuries where appropriate, but often help with prevention and even pain management through improved movement and body maintenance.

The Human Health mission is to provide transformative healthcare solutions through technology – emphasizing prevention, wellness, and rehabilitation worldwide.

For more information on the Human Health division and the industries it is helping, please visit: www.hyperice.com/humanhealth .

About HYPERICE: Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness.