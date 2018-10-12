Hyperion Technology : Partners with Interstellar to Integrate Support for Stellar-based Assets

DGAP-News: Hyperion Technology Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2018) - Hyperion Technology Inc. ('Hyperion' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Interstellar, Inc. ('Interstellar') to provide support for Stellar-based assets on the Hyperion exchange. This partnership will widen the scope of Hyperion's abilities, giving it an even greater competitive edge as North America's first advanced exchange for security tokens, and a leader in the regulated trade of crypto assets.

Stellar is an established protocol for issuing, transferring, and exchanging digital assets. Digital assets on Stellar include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, fiat currencies such as the US Dollar, and commodity assets such as gold. As the demand for crypto asset trading continues, platforms such as Stellar have seen substantial interest from developers and entrepreneurs as a method of transacting assets with the efficiency and security of a blockchain network. In parallel, there has been a persisting demand for a regulated exchange platform such as Hyperion, which offers issuers the ability to facilitate compliant secondary trading of their assets. By introducing assets on the Stellar network to Hyperion's licensed exchange platform, the market for such assets will greatly expand, which stands to attract considerable amounts of new capital to the Hyperion exchange.

Through its interest in the Delaware Board of Trade Holdings Ltd., Hyperion operates under licenses to act as both a broker-dealer (BD) and an alternative trading system (ATS), which allows Hyperion to trade securities in the United States.

'Having Stellar-based assets on our exchange is one of our biggest developments to date', said Michael Zavet, co-founder and CEO of Hyperion. 'I have always admired the innovation of Stellar technology, when it comes to leveraging the blockchain's ability to exchange any type of asset in a decentralized way. This complements Hyperion's value proposition in a very meaningful way, and I believe that having Interstellar as a partner will put us several steps ahead as a new exchange.'

'We look forward to working with Hyperion to further expand venues for compliant trading of assets on the Stellar network', added Boris Reznikov, Director of Partnerships at Interstellar. 'Secondary trading is an exciting part of the value proposition for the tokenization of private assets. Allowing regulated assets to be tradeable on an SEC-registered ATS like Hyperion represents a major step towards unlocking the full potential of blockchain-based digital securities markets.'

On behalf of Hyperion:

Michael Zavet, CEO

mzavet@hyperion.xyz

For more information, please contact:

Josh Hurwitz, COO

jhurwitz@hyperion.xyz

About Hyperion Technology Inc.

Hyperion is an investment company and technology venture that is building the world's first investment banking and retail grade exchange platform for new and innovative, tokenized financial instruments. (http://hyperion.exchange/)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate', or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be' taken, 'occur' or 'be achieved'. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of the Company's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

