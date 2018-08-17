Hyperledger Fabric Based Metacoin Pre-sale to Launch on Aug 20

Team Inblock has announced the launch of Metacoin
pre-sale, which will shape the future of blockchain ecosystem. The
Metacoin pre-sale which begins from August 20th to 31st,
is notable in that it adopts ‘Hyperledger Fabric’ that has only been
used previously as a private blockchain platform.
Hyperledger Fabric is an open source blockchain solution that was hosted
by the Linux Foundation and developed by worldwide enterprise including
IBM and Hitachi in 2015. As such, the Fabric is optimized for business
environment and provides ultimate scalability.
Since the ‘Coincheck NEM heist’ and 'bitFlyer' incident earlier this
year, issues regarding blockchain security have been raised, putting the
reputation of Japanese blockchain industry at risk. However, the
Hyperledger technology has already been adopted by numerous domestic
institutions and corporations including Fujitsu, KDDI and Hitachi.
Projects with such magnitude and versatility could only mean that they
are more secure as compared to individual enterprise-level projects.
Metacoin will bridge DApp and coin exchange, Withbit, which is to be
launched this September, thus creating a truly distinct Metacoin
ecosystem. The Metacoin developers have already demonstrated Metacoin’s
business potential since launching a Hyperledger-based crypto game
called ‘BitPet.’
Hyperledger-based Metacoin
is superior to first and second-generation cryptocurrencies such as
Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of cost and efficiency.
First, Hyperledger executes chaincodes transmitted from the network
through permission-endorsed peer, thus transmission cost is not
incurred. In addition, the Hyperledger’s parallel transaction expedites
the process, making it ever more efficient. Last, Hyperledger supports
programming languages including Go-lang, Java Script and Node.js,
thereby removing programmers’ burden of having to learn a new
programming language.
Chae Sang-woo, CEO of Inblock stated, "Our goal was to complement the
structural problems of Ethereum-based platform by utilizing Hyperledger
technology. We will continuously strive to co-evolve with competent IT
companies in the Hyperledger-based blockchain ecosystem.”
200,000,000 MTC is due to be sold during the pre-sales period. Accepted
currencies are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) only. Up to 15% bonus
coins will be distributed to those who participate during this round of
ICO.
For more detail on Metacoin pre-sale, please visit https://metacoin.network.
